The summer transfer window only officially opened for business last Friday but Glasgow Rangers chief Nils Koppen has wasted little time in attempting to improve the squad.

Oscar Cortes has been brought in on a second loan deal from RC Lens, with an obligation to make it permanent next summer, Jefte has signed from Brazilian side Fluminense, and centre-back Clinton Nsiala will join from AC Milan at the start of next month.

The head of recruitment for the Ibrox giants is also reportedly keen to sign Connor Barron on a free transfer after his exit from Aberdeen, and has agreed a deal to bring in Moroccan whiz Hamza Igamane.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly is also reportedly set to sign for the club on a free transfer from Motherwell to compete with Jack Butland next season, which means that the Light Blues could have six new signings over the line before July.

Koppen has moved swiftly after a number of players left Glasgow at the end of last month when their contracts with the Scottish giants expired.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, and John Lundstram all moved on, and Rangers could now land a replacement for Roofe as they eye up a talented young centre-forward.

Rangers eyeing up RB Salzburg youngster

According to GIVEMESPORT, Rangers are one of the teams eyeing up RB Salzburg striker Petar Ratkov ahead of a possible swoop for the 20-year-old ace.

The report claims that the Light Blues missed out on a deal to sign the Serbia international last summer when Salzburg snapped him up from Serbian side TSC for £4m.

It states that the Austrian outfit beat off 'plenty' of competition from other teams, including the Gers, to land the promising talent but that has not stopped clubs from potentially coming back in for him a year later.

GIVEMESPORT adds that English Championship side Leeds United, who failed to earn promotion up to the Premier League, are also keeping tabs on his situation with the Bundesliga team.

Salzburg's sister club RB Leipzig are also tracking his progress, as he could follow Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko in making the move between the two sides, but a transfer is said to be more likely to come in the future rather than this summer.

That could open the door for Rangers or Leeds to make a move for him immediately if Leipzig are not prepared to bring him to Germany at this moment in time.

The Gers could land a dream replacement for Roofe, who left the club at the end of last month, if they are able to win the race and secure a deal for £4m marksman.

Kemar Roofe's role at Rangers last season

The Jamaica international was a back-up striker for Philippe Clement during the 2023/24 campaign despite having his healthiest year at Ibrox.

Roofe only missed 12 matches through injury in all competitions but only made 24 appearances for the Scottish side, as he was either an unusued substitute or not selected for the matchday squad in the remaining matches.

Kemar Roofe's Rangers injuries Season Injuries Games missed 20/21 3 14 21/22 3 35 22/23 1 35 23/24 1 12 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 31-year-old marksman scored an impressive 38 goals in 102 matches for Rangers throughout his career in Scotland but his form last term was far from impressive.

Roofe ended the campaign with a return of one goal and zero assists in 15 appearances and six starts in the Scottish Premiership for Michael Beale and Clement combined.

He struggled to get on the pitch and failed to provide much in the way of quality in the final third when the manager did decide to offer him a chance to stake a claim for his place.

In all competitions, the former Leeds United finisher only managed two goals and one assist in 24 appearances, including one goal in five Europa League outings.

His poor performances in front of goal for the Light Blues may have contributed to the club's decision to allow him to leave on a free transfer last month, and his exit has now left a vacant spot as the back-up striker at Ibrox next term.

That role could be perfect for Ratkov at this point in his career, which is why Rangers should bring him in as a dream replacement for the veteran attacker.

Why Petar Ratkov is a dream Kemar Roofe replacement

Firstly, it makes more sense, financially, for the Scottish giants to have a young player with potential as their back-up striker as it is a long-term investment.

Roofe's stock was not rising as an experienced striker heading towards the end of his career sitting on the bench at Ibrox, whereas Ratkov could work hard on the training pitch and in his limited minutes for the first-team to develop and improve over the years to come.

He could learn from the first-choice options ahead of him before eventually working his way into being the go-to number nine for Clement further down the line, once he has more experience under his belt.

The 20-year-old starlet, who was described as "menacing" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is far from the finished article at this moment in time and his form for Salzburg suggests that a back-up role would be the perfect situation for him right now.

23/24 Bundesliga Petar Ratkov Appearances 24 Starts 12 Goals 5 Assists 1 Big chances created 5 Duel success rate 53% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the young marksman did not start games on a regular basis in the Austrian top-flight but still chipped in with ten goals and 'big chances' created combined in 12 starts.

His form for Salzburg came off the back of a return of 14 goals and five assists in 40 matches for TSC in Serbia during the 2022/23 campaign, which attracted interest from Rangers and earned him a move to Austria last year.

Ratkov's impressive output at club level at such a young age has earned him a call-up to the European Championship in Germany with Serbia, and teams could keep an eye on his performances at the tournament if he gets an opportunity to play.

Related Rangers could ditch Goldson by signing a star who was once "generational" The Light Blues are reportedly in the race to sign the central defender this summer.

If the Light Blues are impressed and decide to swoop for him then he could come in and be a fantastic long-term signing, who could immediately join as a decent back-up option to replace Roofe.