Glasgow Rangers have made some inroads into the transfer market already as Philippe Clement has made two signings for the Light Blues.

Brazilian left-back Jefte was announced at the end of May, while exciting young winger Oscar Cortes will remain in Glasgow for a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.

The Colombian forward spent the second half of last season at the Gers, yet he made just seven appearances before injury curtailed his season.

These are two signings which fit Clement’s transfer strategy. Might a third arrival arrive sooner rather than later? As an update has arrived regarding a player Rangers have shown interest in…

Rangers transfer news

It is no secret that Clement is after plenty of attacking reinforcements this summer in order to bolster his frontline.

One name which has sprung up is that of Bayern Munich gem Yusuf Kabadayi and reputable German journalist Florian Plettenberg has given an update on his current situation ahead of the transfer window opening, stating that the Gers are among the "concrete suitors".

Again, it appears as though Clement is targeting players who are young and showing plenty of potential, with Kabadayi certainly fitting the bill.

There could be several options with regard to how best to secure a deal for the winger. His contract at Bayern expires next summer which could perhaps suggest they would be willing to sell him directly if an offer was to be made by the Ibrox side.

Rabbi Matondo's season in numbers

Last season, the Gers were plagued by injuries to a plethora of their wingers. At one point, Abdallah Sima, Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Scott Wright were all unavailable, resulting in Clement having to rejig his starting XI on a regular basis.

Sima was excellent during his loan spell, scoring 16 goals across all competitions, but he will return to Brighton and Hove Albion with his future unclear.

One player who did improve from his dismal debut campaign – which featured zero goals and just five assists – was Matondo. The Welshman did make his mark last term, but does his future lie at Ibrox under Clement?

Straight away, It's safe to say Matondo improved vastly last season when considering his goal contributions. He only played three more games compared to his first season at Ibrox, yet he registered double the number of goal involvements – six goals and four assists – which included a stunning last-minute effort against Celtic to salvage a 3-3 back in April.

Six of these goals and assists came from the bench, indicating that perhaps he is a better impact option rather than someone who can dominate games from the very first whistle and this may give Clement something to think about.

Rabbi Matondo's domestic stats since joining Rangers Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 0 5 Assists 4 3 Key passes per game 0.8 0.6 Shots per game 0.9 1.7 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 1.2 Via Sofascore

With Cortes already signed, the interest in Kabadayi suggests there may be some movement out of the door in the summer. Can the young German be an upgrade on Matondo ahead of next season?

What Yusuf Kabadayi could bring to Rangers

The 20-year-old may have played just 24 senior matches during the embryonic stages of his career thus far, but his ceiling is high.

Kabadayi has made 78 appearances for several of the youth sides at Bayern, scoring 29 goals while adding a further 11 assists, meaning that he registered a goal contribution every 1.9 matches, which is a stunning ratio.

Kabadayi spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga in what was his first-ever taste of senior football.

He didn’t do badly at all, scoring five goals in just 26 matches for the second tier outfit, gaining vital experience at the top level while showcasing his talents, and he has clearly impressed a few teams in the process.

Profiling him for the Rangers Journal, Kai Watson stated that Kabadayi is a winger who is “strong, quick and good on the ball” which are all qualities which Clement looks for in his wide players.

Among his teammates at Schalke, the youngster ranked fourth for goals (four) in the German second tier, while also ranking third for shots per game (1.6) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.1). These statistics indicate that not only is the winger a solid threat in front of goal, but he also loves bursting down the left flank and taking on opposition defenders with ease.

In comparison, Matondo ranked fifth for goals in the Premiership among his teammates (five), along with finishing the season ranked eighth for shots per game (1.7) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.2), showing plenty of improvement from the season before.

While the stats are fairly similar between the two left-wingers, Kabadayi could have the edge, especially with Matondo’s injury history. The former Manchester City starlet has missed a staggering 39 matches for the Light Blues since arriving in the summer of 2022, resulting in him showing the supporters glimpses of his talents.

It is clear that Clement needs to sign players who are not injury prone and can be available for virtually every match. Kabadayi is still only 20 and appears to be in fine physical shape, which could suggest he would be an upgrade on Matondo should the Belgian coach step up his initial interest in the winger over the next week or two.

Matondo would still be an excellent option to utilise from the bench next term, especially if the Gers are struggling to break down a team, as his pace and brute strength were often showcased last season.

If Clement could sign Kabadayi, however, it would represent yet another solid piece of transfer business conducted in what could turn out to be a summer of transformation.