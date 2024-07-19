It's been a summer of change at Ibrox, but Rangers could now suffer their biggest blow yet with reports indicating that one of Philippe Clement's best players have struck an agreement elsewhere.

Rangers transfer news

It's been a ruthless few months from Clement, who showed the likes of John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic the door, before welcoming a plethora of fresh faces, which includes the arrival of Jefte, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane. In total, the Gers have sealed six deals whilst watching on as a further six departed.

Their most recent signing, Igamane told Rangers' official website: “I am really proud to join Rangers and I can’t wait to get started with my teammates. It is a huge club, with a loyal fanbase and a lot of history. I am excited for my future here and looking forward to being a part of this club.”

As Igamane looks to settle in Scotland, however, he may be forced to do so without one of Rangers' best players if recent reports are anything to go by. According to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, via Ibrox Chat, James Tavernier has reached an agreement with Trabzonspor over a two-year contract, although Rangers remain in negotiations over a fee, with the two clubs still €1m (£850k) apart in their valuations.

Related Rangers struck gold on GVB signing who's worth more than Barron Philippe Clement has a player in his squad who he could cash in on this summer for a decent profit

It would certainly fit Rangers' trend of ruthlessness by selling Tavernier but, ultimately, losing their club captain would be far from ideal with the Scottish Premiership season fast-approaching. Given that Clement has already swapped so much experience for youthful exuberance this summer too, questions must be asked whether he can afford to lose his veteran right-back, with the skipper set to take a raise on his current £30,000-a-week wages.

Rangers must keep "amazing" Tavernier

There's no doubt that Tavernier is a modern-day Rangers legend. Those at Ibrox may not see another right-back capable of his goal involvements every season and would certainly struggle to replace his leadership. Even at 32 years old, he remains an important part of Clement's side and a player who, now more than ever, the Gers must keep hold of amid a transitional period in Glasgow.

James Tavernier 23/24 stats Scottish Premiership (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 33 Goals 17 Assists 8

Clement is certainly unlikely to be pleased if Tavernier is allowed to leave this summer, having praised his captain in abundance last season. The Belgian said via STV News after the right-back broke the British goal-scoring record for defenders: “It’s an amazing achievement, especially as he still has a couple of years to go so he can only make this record bigger and bigger.

“If you speak about the full history of football then you cannot imagine how many good defenders and how many defenders with good attacking qualities who have played the game. To be there on top – it’s an amazing achievement and we’re all proud of him. I said it in the dressing room also after the game."