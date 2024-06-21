Glasgow Rangers announced their third signing of the summer on Thursday, as Connor Barron joined the club on a free transfer, signing a four-year deal with the Light Blues.

This is a smart piece of business by Philippe Clement for a number of reasons. Firstly, aside from a small compensation fee, he didn’t have to shell out millions to bring him to Glasgow.

Secondly, and perhaps the most important aspect of the deal, Barron fits the homegrown quota for Champions League/Europa Leage squads, which was vital as the club lost Ryan Jack in the summer.

More of these types of deals could take place over the next couple of months, which marks a change in the club’s transfer strategy. Hopefully, this will pay off for the Belgian manager.

The 50-year-old may have to move a few players on to raise funds, however, whether he likes it or not. One player who has made a name for himself in the academy is attracting attention from a host of clubs, indicating that it could be bad news for the Gers.

Rangers could lose one of their most exciting young talents this summer

Archie Stevens is a player who could be next on the list of players ready to make the breakthrough into the first team.

The 18-year-old winger seemingly has plenty of natural ability, but this hasn’t gone unnoticed. Indeed, according to Football Transfers, there are a plethora of Premier League teams who seem keen on making a swoop for the teenager this summer.

Manchester United have shown prior interest in the winger, while the report states that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Leeds United, and West Ham United are battling it out to secure his signature.

Rangers have lost plenty of youngsters in the past as the lure of either money or first-team football elsewhere is used as a bargaining chip. Charlie McCann was one player who had even made inroads into the first team under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, but left to join Forest Green Rovers permanently.

Ten youngest ever players to make their debut for Rangers Player Age Derek Ferguson 16 years 01 month 14 days Bailey Rice 16 years 04 months 14 days Tom Walsh 16 years 04 months 27 days Paul Nsio 16 years 05 months 15 days Zak Lovelace 16 years 07 months 07 days Alfie Conn 16 years 07 months 08 days Archie Stevens 16 years 07 months 19 days John Fleck 16 years 08 months 28 days Leon King 16 years 10 months 15 days Derek Johnston 16 years 10 months 26 days Via Transfermarkt

One of the biggest mistakes the Light Blues made, however, was letting Billy Gilmour leave back in 2017 to join Chelsea. Now 23, he has a Champions League winners medal under his belt and is currently shining at Euro 2024.

What Billy Gilmour has done since leaving Rangers

The midfielder was looked upon as one of the most highly-rated youngsters coming through the academy at the club six years ago, playing with the U20 side aged just 15 and even getting to train with the first team.

Chelsea won the race to secure his signature in May 2017, however, paying a fee of just £500k in order to lure him down south.

He impressed across a variety of age groups at Chelsea, scoring 20 goals and registering 14 assists before making his senior bow during the 2019/20 season under Frank Lampard.

At the time of writing, Gilmour has since made 108 professional appearances at club level, winning Europe’s premier club competition for Chelsea in 2021, before making a name for himself at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Having started on the bench in Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 game against Germany, Steve Clarke unleashed him in the starting XI against Switzerland and was rewarded with an excellent performance.

The 23-year-old added some much-needed dynamism in the heart of the midfield for the Scots, and it was clear he must start the final group game against Hungary.

It proved how much of a mistake it was for the Light Blues to lose him seven years ago. Of course, no one knows what would have happened to him had he remained in Glasgow, but there is a high chance he would have made his first team debut sooner rather than later.

Stevens is one of the most talented members of the B team and the club could be faced with another Gilmour situation should he depart this summer.

Archie Stevens could be the next teenager to break through at Rangers

Former academy manager Michael Hamilton lauded Stevens back in 2022 upon his arrival in Glasgow, saying: He’s a very attack-minded player, his stronger position is on the right, he scores goals, he creates some things out of nothing, he’s got the ability to beat two, three players at a time and creating so he’s a highly-effective player."

These are the sort of qualities that Clement was missing in large stretches last season; a winger who can beat several opponents down the flank before delivering dangerous balls into the opposition penalty area, while also having a keen eye for goal.

The youngster made his debut for the club just a month after joining, coming on during the dying embers of a League Cup clash against Queen of the South in August 2022.

Stevens was a part of the England side at the 2023 U17 World Cup as his solid performances for the B team were rewarded.

In total, he has made three appearances for his nation at that level and will be keen to continue his progress, regardless of what club he ends up at next season.

The Light Blues have let plenty of talent slip through their fingers in the past, some who have failed to live up to their expectations, while some have made further progress and taken the next step in their careers.

Stevens could certainly be considered a player who should go on to have a decent career if he makes a move away from Ibrox, but it depends on which team he is intent on joining.

Clement has already shown his faith in young talent since taking over last October. With plenty of opportunities available next season, might staying in Glasgow be the best thing for his career? Or is he better off trying a fresh start?

The next few weeks could be the most important in his embryonic career thus far, that’s for sure, and the Gers must ensure that they do not have a repeat of the Gilmour situation on their hands.