Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala is set to be presented with the “opportunity” to shine following the departure of Alfredo Morelos, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Alfredo Morelos leaving Rangers?

The Zambia international first arrived in the Scottish Premiership back in July 2021 from KV Oostende and has since gone on to make 89 appearances to date, with another two years still to run on his contract.

The Light Blues forward has been a regular feature under Michael Beale since the manager joined, being involved in 25 out of his 26 games in charge, but even so, he’s still had to compete for his place with Alfredo Morelos up top.

The Colombian’s deal, however, is set to expire at the end of the season and the manager has already confirmed that he is set to depart as a free agent meaning that his 26-year-old teammate could emerge as a more concrete option moving forward, albeit the potential addition of any new players during the upcoming window.

Does Sakala deserve more of a chance at Rangers?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones insisted that Sakala will be able to capitalise on Morelos’ exit to show Beale what he’s capable of and establish his place in the squad ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign. He said:

"It's definitely an opportunity for him. One thing he's got to find now is some consistency. What you're going to get from him is so unpredictable. Sometimes, when he's on the ball, that can be a good thing because things can work out well. He's got an edge to him but, at the same time, it could go the other way sometimes."

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Sakala is a “quality” player for Rangers when full of confidence and so the centre-forward should certainly be handed an opportunity to shine heading into the new season that gets underway in August.

The Champions League participant, who currently pockets £8.3k-per-week, has 16 goal contributions (eight goals and the same number of assists) to his name in 24 Premiership outings this season, with this impressive form having seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards. The 2021/22 Scottish Cup winner has also recorded a total of 86 shots since the start of the term which is higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

Furthermore, Sakala is a wonderful option for Beale to have at his disposal with his versatility to operate in seven different positions over the grass, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so this is a great attribute to have should any unexpected injuries occur.