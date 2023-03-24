Journalist Derek Clark has praised the turnaround Fashion Sakala has had at Rangers since Michael Beale returned to the club.

How has Sakala performed for Rangers?

The Zambia international arrived in 2021, but took a while to nail down a starting place under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 26-year-old has since exploded into life under Beale and has now scored in each of his last three Scottish Premiership games.

He is starting to become a reliable attacker for Rangers and he has now been praised for the remarkable uptick in his performances at Ibrox.

Speaking on The Rangers Review, Clark lavished Sakala with praise for his improvement in end-product, particularly in away games.

"He was brought in when Beale was a coach under Steven Gerrard back in the summer of 2021, and it never quite happened for him under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but since Beale returned to the club, his numbers have skyrocketed.

"He's had 12 goal involvements, six goals and six assists in 16 starts and two substitute appearances under the new manager. And away from home, he's had nine goal involvements in eight league away trips. He's really come into his own, hasn't he, under Michael Beale.

"Particularly away from home, for me, he's possibly Rangers' most threatening outlet up top at the moment. There's been a remarkable turnaround for him; he wasn't really getting a look-in under Giovanni van Bronckhorst but he's just had a new lease of life under Michael Beale."

Can Sakala be Rangers' main attacker?

The £8.3k-per-week star typically plays on the wing, but has lined up through the middle on occasion. With the future of Alfredo Morelos up in the air, as the Colombian's contract is set to expire amid transfer links, Beale will likely need a new striker in the summer.

Given Sakala's excellent form in front of goal, there is a case to be made that he could step up as the main goalscorer of the team once Morelos departs, and he could either start down the middle or on the wings supporting another striker such as Antonio Colak.

It may be too early to get carried away by Sakala's form, but Beale's remarkable impact on the forward in a short period of time suggests that there could be plenty more to come from him, and if he can develop into a consistent goalscorer and iron out the frustrating elements of his game, Rangers may not need to panic over losing Morelos.