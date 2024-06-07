After already sealing deals to sign Jefte and Oscar Cortes, Rangers are reportedly in pole position to secure another attacking boost for Philippe Clement this summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have wasted no time before getting their business underway, with goalkeeper Liam Kelly also reportedly on his way to replace Jon McLaughlin, who left the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

It's set to be quite the overhaul from Clement, who said farewell to Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram alongside McLaughlin at the end of the campaign, as he makes room for potential incomings.

Among those incomings could yet be another attacking boost. The Gers will need all the star power that they can get if they want to dethrone Celtic next season and the arrival of one particular forward could go a long way towards.

According to Digisport, Rangers are the favourites to sign Albion Rrahmani this summer after the club's head of scouting Nils Koppen already held talks with the FC Rapid striker's representatives. The Gers are reportedly willing to offer €6m (£5m) to sign Rrahmani this summer, which is €2m (£2m) short of Rapid's €8m (£7m) valuation of the 23-year-old.

If the forward was to leave for that price, then he would become Rapid's most expensive transfer of all time in a historic moment that Rangers can more than play their part in all whilst getting a replacement for Roofe this summer.

"Extraordinary" Rrahmani can finally replace Morelos

It could be argued that Rangers have failed to find another striker as impressive as Alfredo Morelos since his departure last summer. The Colombian consistently hit double figures for goals at Ibrox and a player of similar calibre in the form of Rrahmani could quickly prove to be the difference for the Gers in pursuit of dethroning Celtic next season.

The Kosovo forward scored an impressive 19 goals and recorded a further five assists in all competitions in Romania last season, showing the type of quality that Rangers could now see for themselves this summer.

Earning the praise of Cristiano Bergodi as a result, the former Rapid manager didn't hide away from the exit rumours regarding the forward, saying via Digisport: "Rrahmani played well, he is an extraordinary striker. It's normal that he has offers. I don't think about leaving. There are 9 games on which my destiny as a coach and his as a player depend.

"Of course he will leave in the summer. It is possible that he will leave. If he has an offer, no player from Romania is unavailable. He has to think about having a good season because that's how he remains in the memory of the agents, the clubs."