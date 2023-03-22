Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to hold fresh talks with Alfredo Morelos in the next few days over his future at Ibrox.

The Lowdown: Out of contract

It is no secret that Morelos is out of contract in the summer, when he can leave as a free agent if a new deal is not signed by the end of the season.

There was even a report that he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with La Liga club Sevilla, as it seems as if him signing a new contract with Michael Beale's side is becoming increasingly unlikely.

The Latest: Fresh talks planned

As per Football Insider, the Gers will be having 'fresh talks' with Morelos in the 'next days' in order to try to clarify his future.

There is interest from clubs in both Italy and France for the striker, although the report claims that him signing a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla is 'wide of the mark'.

The Light Blues want to sign a new forward for next season, and the talks with Morelos are set to be final as they determine whether he is staying or going.

The report cites issues with discipline, fitness and form that Morelos has had in the past, but he has been brought back into the frame by Beale after being frozen out under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Verdict: Sign him up!

The worst thing that the Teddy Bears could do is let Morelos go for free, when he still holds a sizeable market value.

Even if the Colombia international does not feature in their long-term plans, they should at least try and get him on a one-year extension, in order to protect his value in case of a potential sale.

Morelos is still a key player for Rangers, having scored 10 goals and made a further seven assists in total over all competitions so far this term, while he has no fewer than 180 goal contributions over the course of his entire Gers career (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old will be very difficult to replace should he leave.