Scottish football journalist Barry Anderson says that more clubs are interested in signing Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on a free transfer.

As per Turkish news outlet Takvim, Galatasaray have contacted the agent of Morelos over potentially signing him as a free agent this summer, as his contract at Ibrox expires at the end of the season.

Another round of talks have been scheduled over the next few weeks, as the Turkish heavyweights look to wrap up a deal.

The Latest: Other clubs interested

Taking to Twitter, Anderson has shared that a 'couple of other teams' other than Galatasaray are also thought to be 'interested' in signing Morelos, after contact was made with his representatives by the latter:

"Galatasaray keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Contact made with his representatives about a summer move. Morelos is out of contract at Ibrox in May. Couple of other teams interested. Turkish media reporting that meetings with Galatasaray are due in the next few weeks."

The Verdict: Not looking good...

The fact that Galatasaray have already made contact over Morelos, and other clubs are also in the race, does not look good in terms of Rangers' hopes of keeping him beyond this season.

There were even reports of La Liga side and UEFA Europa League quarter-finalists Sevilla signing a pre-contract with him, which have turned out to be premature, but the Colombia international is sure to have no shortage of offers on the table.

Morelos has been such a key player for the Gers not just this campaign but spreading over his whole time at Ibrox, having scored 10 goals and supplied a further seven assists in total across competitions so far this season, while he boasts a total of 180 goal contributions over the course of his entire career in a Light Blues shirt (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, it will be very difficult to replace him should he leave, especially if they do not recoup a transfer fee with him going on a free.