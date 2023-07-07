Football FanCast brings you all the fixtures ahead of Glasgow Rangers' attempt at winning the Premiership title for the first time since 2021.

Ahead of his first full season in charge of the Ibrox side, Michael Beale will be determined to follow up on a solid finish to last season and give Old Firm rivals Celtic a proper title challenge. FFC breaks down and predicts just how the Light Blues will get on next season following the release of the fixtures for the upcoming campaign.

What can we expect from Rangers this season?

Having finished the 2022/23 season trophyless - the first time since 2020 that the Ibrox side haven’t ended a season without at least one piece of silverware - Beale will be determined to avoid this happening again.

Reaching the Champions League group stages last term was seen as a major success, yet the Gers finished with the worst-ever performance in the history of the competition, scoring just twice and losing every one of their matches. Considering the club had reached a Europa League final just months before under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, this was a massive shock and improvements will need to be made should they reach this stage again.

A sustained Premiership title challenge will also be expected for the Light Blues this season. From his arrival in November 2022 to the final game of the season, Rangers dropped points in just four league matches in what was an encouraging start by the new manager.

When does the Premiership season start/finish?

Current Premiership holders Celtic begin the new season as they take on Ross County at Parkhead on 5th August, with the game being a 12.30pm kick-off.

The domestic season finishes on the weekend of 18-19th May. As the league splits into the top and bottom six, one set of fixtures will be played on the Saturday, with the other half on the Sunday.

Who are Rangers playing first?

Rangers will face a tie against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park as their opening match of the Premiership season, and this is the second time in five seasons that the Gers have faced a trip to Ayrshire for their opening league match of the campaign.

The Ibrox side defeated Kilmarnock in all three games during the 2022/23 season, with only one being played at Rugby Park - a narrow 3-2 victory.

Alfredo Morelos netted twice and Ryan Kent scored the other during that win, and remarkably, both of these players have since left the Light Blues following the expiration of their contracts.

When are Rangers playing Celtic?

The first Old Firm clash of the season will take place at Ibrox on 3rd September, which comes just a few days after a crucial Champions League qualifier, should Rangers make it that far.

Parkhead will host the second clash between the Glasgow giants on 30th December, and they haven't won an Old Firm tie during the festive period since December 2016, and the Gers will be aiming to continue that impressive run when they travel across the city.

A return to Ibrox on 6th April could be a key one in terms of the title run-in, and having home advantage could be a big boost for the Light Blues - especially if things are tight at the top.

The fourth and final Old Firm fixture date won't be revealed until after 33 matches have been played at the end of April. However, it will be a trip to Parkhead for the Gers and the game will more than likely take place at the beginning of May, setting the tone for what could be a title decider.

What are Rangers’ pre-season fixtures?

Rangers kick off their pre-season campaign at home to Champions League qualifiers Newcastle United in what will be Allan McGregor's testimonial. The following weekend, they host Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg before welcoming Greek giants Olympiacos to Glasgow.

Beale's side then travel to Germany to face Hoffenheim, who finished 12th in the German top flight last season, just a week before the opening day clash at Killie.

Tuesday, July 18: Allan McGregor Testimonial, Rangers v Newcastle United. Ibrox, 7.45pm.

Saturday, July 22: Rangers v Hamburger SV. Ibrox, 3pm.

Wednesday, July 26: Rangers v Olympiacos. Ibrox, 7.45pm.

Saturday, July 29: TSG Hoffenheim v Rangers. Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim. 2.30pm.

Who are Rangers signing this summer?

Beale has already made a fast start with regard to his transfer business, signing six players, with a few more to arrive in the coming weeks as he looks to bolster his squad for the challenges ahead.

Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima have all joined the Light Blues so far, with Cyriel Dessers joining this week from Italian outfit Cremonese for an undisclosed fee. Prior to the Nigerian's arrival, only Dutchman Lammers had cost any money, with the Gers paying Atalanta around £3m to secure his services.

Elsewhere, players such as Benie Traore and Danilo have been linked in recent weeks, with this being the clear priority during the transfer window, Beale won't be rushing into any deal unless it is completely right for the club, especially as they are short on attacking options having lost Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos for nothing at the end of last season.

FFC’s prediction…

Rangers will be fighting across four fronts during 2023/24, balancing their domestic commitments with European group-stage football in the Champions League or the Europa League, depending on how well they do in the qualifiers. This will make it tough to fight off Celtic to win the league title.

Beale will be determined to build upon a solid start to life at the Ibrox side, and if he can lead them to a strong start domestically, the Gers could build momentum fast and take the fight to the Hoops, who will be under new management, with former boss Brendan Rodgers taking the reins from Ange Postecoglou.

The first Old Firm clash against Celtic will be crucial in terms of making a statement that they mean business.

With the Gers clearly undergoing a much-needed squad overhaul ahead of the next campaign, Beale will need to make sure his new signings click together swiftly and understand the demands of playing for a club the size of Rangers.

If they can gel well and gather some early momentum, winning the title is a very realistic achievement.

FFC predicts: 1st