Glasgow Rangers delivered a solid second half showing to overcome a one-goal deficit against Kilmarnock last night in the Premiership.

The Light Blues needed to win at a tough venue in order to maintain their two-point advantage over Celtic, but they did not make it easy for themselves.

They went into the interval trailing, but Philippe Clement clearly gave a strong team talk prior to the second half as goals from Tom Lawrence and James Tavernier in a four-minute spell meant the Gers returned to Glasgow with a hard-earned three points.

Come May, this result could prove crucial, and it was thanks to a couple of moments of individual brilliance that won the game, rather than an excellent team display.

Tom Lawrence’s statistics vs Kilmarnock

Given the fact he had started an the weekend against Hearts combined with his recent injury record, not many supporters were expecting to see Lawrence unleashed in a number ten slot on a plastic pitch, but he was solid throughout.

The midfielder was keen on making things happen, succeeding with his only dribble attempt and taking 38 touches, while his low effort was well taken and gave the Gers a lead they would not relinquish.

Tom Lawrence's statistics vs Kilmarnock Goals 1 Touches 39 Key passes 0 Duels won 5/8 Successful dribble attempts 1/1 Via Sofascore

The former Derby County gem won five of his eight duels contested along with making a tackle and his desire to win his one-on-one battles was evidence of his determination to provide defensive support.

His goal may have won the tie, but it was Tavernier who kicked things off by netting the equaliser.

James Tavernier’s game in numbers vs Kilmarnock

When the free kick was given to Rangers just outside the Killie box in the 55th minute, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

The captain struck a wonderful curling effort which sailed into the back of the net and this was the catalyst for which the game changed in their favour.

He may have lost possession 21 times, yet it was due to his constant surges up the field, which yielded four key passes, three accurate crosses, two big chances created and succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts.

The experienced defender may have delivered better attacking performances previously, but he did everything right and his goal arguably saved the day against the Ayrshire side.

Winning six of his 14 contested duels perhaps wasn’t evidence of the finest defensive display, but he did enough to prevent Killie scoring a second goal, and it was yet another game when the 32-year-old stepped up to the plate when it mattered.

Glasgow World may have only given him a match rating of 6/10, but in all honesty, it deserved to be much higher given the circumstances.

These are the type of results that win league titles and the celebrations at the end from the manager showed just how much the victory meant to him and his squad.

The Glasgow side face a quick turnaround as they take on Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon, yet they will take plenty of confidence from the win at Rugby Park in terrible conditions last night.