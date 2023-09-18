Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale was allowed to overhaul the playing squad throughout the summer transfer window as a number of players moved on from Ibrox.

A host of long-serving players departed after the Scottish giants failed to win a single trophy under the English head coach throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Who left Rangers this summer?

Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Mateusz Zukowski, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield all departed upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

The club then opted to cash in on Fashion Sakala, Antonio Colak and Glen Kamara as they joined Al-Fayha, Parma and Leeds United respectively on a permanent basis.

Beale replaced them by snapping up Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Danilo and Jack Butland.

Kamara, in particular, was a significant sale for the Gers as he had been with the Scottish side for four-and-a-half years and played a huge role on the pitch in that time.

How much did Rangers pay for Glen Kamara?

Former Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard reportedly spent a modest fee of just £50k to sign the Finland international from Dundee FC in January 2019 after they had initially agreed a pre-contract with the player.

His deal with the Scottish side was due to expire in the summer of 2019 which allowed Rangers to strike an agreement with him, which then gave them the leverage they needed to secure his services for a cut-price fee.

Arfield, who was Kamara's teammate at the time and also left this summer, described the £50k fee for his services as the "biggest steal of the century" by the end of the 2018/19 campaign as he had been that impressed by the former Arsenal academy product in their short time together by that point.

His move to Rangers came after he had established himself as a regular at Scottish Premiership level for Dundee over the previous 18 months.

He played 48 league matches for his former club in the top flight between the start of the 2017/18 campaign and midway through the 2018/19 season and registered five assists in that time, although the central midfielder failed to get on the scoresheet.

Kamara started his career at Arsenal in England but only made one appearance, in the League Cup, for the Gunners before his move to Dundee on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 after a loan spell with Colchester United.

His form for the Scottish side was good enough to convince Gerrard that he had what it took to play for his Gers team and to compete for trophies, which turned out to be the case.

How many trophies did Kamara win with Rangers?

The Finland international won two pieces of silverware during his time with the Scottish giants; the Premiership title in the 2020/21 campaign and the Scottish Cup at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Kamara played 16 matches in all competitions in his first five months with the Gers in 2019 and contributed with one goal and three assists from a midfield position.

He then racked up 39 appearances across all fronts throughout the 2019/20 term, which included eight Europa League outings for the side.

The former Arsenal prospect did not show the best of his abilities in Europe as he lost 52% of his duels and failed to create a single 'big chance' for his teammates, as per Sofascore.

Glen Kamara at Rangers in numbers via Transfermarkt 193 games 9 goals 11 assists

Kamara really started to hit his stride in the 2020/21 title-winning season under Gerrard, with Michael Beale as the assistant manager, as he produced consistently impressive displays in the middle of the park.

The 5 foot 11 midfielder averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 33 appearances in the Scottish top-flight and caught the eye with his strength in midfield as he won 59% of his duels throughout the year.

This shows that the talented gem, who former manager at Dundee Neil McCann once claimed is "made of iron", won his physical contests more often than not, which allowed him to dominate the opposition and prevented the other team from imposing themselves onto the game.

He also completed an outstanding 91% of his attempted passes, which was the highest of any player with at least one start within the squad, as the metronomic talent showcased his immense reliability in possession.

More recently, Kamara played a pivotal role in Rangers' route to the Europa League final during the 2021/22 campaign as he featured in 14 of their 15 matches in the competition.

The 27-year-old also won 56% of his duels as he once again showed off his physical strength in the middle of the park.

How much did Rangers sell Kamara for?

The Light Blues reportedly cashed in on the Finland international for a fee of around £5.5m as English Championship side Leeds over the summer.

This means that the club made a mind-boggling 10,900% profit on the initial £50k that they spent to sign him from Dundee less than five years ago.

Therefore, Gerrard struck gold by snapping him up from the fellow Premiership club in 2019 as the English head coach was able to spot his talent and then develop him into a midfield monster during a title-winning season for the Ibrox giants.

Kamara, who has played two Championship matches for the Whites since making the move back to England, is now in the peak years of his career at the age of 27 and it will be interesting to see how the next few years go for the talented maestro.

Whatever happens from here on out, there is no doubt that his time at Rangers was a huge success both in terms of the contributions he made on the pitch to two trophies and the profit that the club made on him.

Beale, who worked with Kamara as an assistant manager and manager, will now be hoping that some of his signings this year go on to have similar trajectories over the years to come.

The likes of Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin in the midfield areas, in particular, have already enjoyed strong starts to their respective Rangers careers and they could see Kamara's development as a journey that they could follow.