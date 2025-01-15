Philippe Clement looks set to lose one of his young attackers this month, as Rangers have agreed to sell a “blistering” forward for £2 million, according to a new report.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday, as they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox, knowing a win will close the gap to leaders Celtic, albeit to 13 points. 2025 has been very up-and-down for Rangers so far, and that has piled the pressure on Clement, who will know a defeat or draw to Aberdeen could spell the end of his time at the club.

As the Scottish side look to potentially add to their squad this month, there could be a few exits on the cards in what remains of this transfer window. Football Insider have reported that Rangers could look to sell striker Cyriel Dessers this month. The forward, who is a big earner at the club, has been in and out of the side in recent weeks, and given there is interest from Italian side Cagliari, the Gers could “sacrifice” Dessers.

Vaclav Cerny is another Rangers player who is attracting interest, as West Ham United lead the race to secure his signature once his loan ends in Scotland and he returns to Wolfsburg. The Hammers are not the only team interested in signing the Czech international, as Villarreal are also keen on the player, which means Rangers’ chances of securing an agreement after this loan become harder.

Rangers accept £2m transfer offer for "blistering" forward

Dessers is not the only player who could leave this month, as Football Insider reports Rangers have agreed to loan Rabbi Matondo to an unnamed European club, including a £2 million buy option.

Matondo, who Kris Boyd said has “blistering” pace, has been at Ibrox since July 2022, when he joined from German side FC Schalke 04. The 24-year-old came through the academy at Cardiff City but was snapped up by Man City at an early age, but it was a move that didn’t quite work out, and from there he joined the German outfit.

Matondo has struggled to make an impact at Rangers, dipping in and out of the side during his three seasons at the club, and now the Gers are ready to move him on. Football Insider reports that Rangers have agreed to a loan exit with an unnamed European club, but he is also subject to advances from Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Rabbi Matondo's Rangers stats Apps 67 Goals 8 Assists 12

Rangers have made the winger available for a transfer, and he is now expected to leave on loan, with the club having a £2 million option to make the deal permanent. Matondo has played just eight games in all competitions this season, as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Clement, as shown with him starting just three, and his last appearance in the league was in the 1-1 draw against Dundee.