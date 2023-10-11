Glasgow Rangers are reportedly edging closer to securing their next permanent head coach at Ibrox after they made the decision to part ways with Michael Beale.

What's the latest on Philippe Clement to Rangers?

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, the Light Blues have made a 'concrete' offer to Philippe Clement to become their new manager this week.

The report claims that the former AS Monaco head coach is now in pole position to land the job and a decision will be made by the impressive tactician 'shortly'.

It also states that he had held talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab last week but the Belgian tactician does not look set to make the switch away from Europe, which has opened the door for the Scottish giants to make their move.

Chief executive James Bisgrove could now secure a blinder by completing this swoop for Clement as the 4-4-2 boss' track record suggests that he is a big upgrade on Beale.

How many trophies has Clement won?

The 49-year-old tinkerer has won seven trophies throughout his managerial career and showcased his ability to lead teams to title success on more than one occasion.

He has lifted four league titles in his home country and three of those came in succession between the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns for Club Brugge and Genk.

Belgian football consultant Scott Coyne described Clement as a "proven" winner and stated that he has the right character to grasp the opportunity to manage Rangers and hit the ground running.

Belgian Pro League Philippe Clement (via Transfermarkt) Matches 172 Wins 99 Points 339 Titles Four

This is backed up by his proven track record of success as a manager as the ex-Brugge chief has an impressive C.V. that indicates he could bring glory back to Ibrox.

How many trophies has Beale won?

Whereas, Beale arrived in Glasgow to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the dugout in 2022 with zero trophies in his managerial career and left the Gers without that changing in the Scottish Premiership or cup competitions.

The English head coach failed to lift a single piece of silverware throughout his time with the Light Blues as their head coach and Clement would come in as a manager who knows what it takes to achieve success.

Beale also struggled in Europe for Rangers with one win and two defeats in four Champions League qualifiers, which resulted in the club's failure to qualify for the group stages.

Clement, on the other hand, has won three and lost one of his six Champions League qualifiers as a manager and has an impressive record of six wins from six Europa League qualifiers.

These statistics show that the Belgian coach knows how to navigate European competitions to qualify for the group stages, whether that is the Champions League or the Europa League.

Therefore, the 4-4-2 Light Blues target would be a big upgrade on Beale as he would arrive with a proven track record of success, domestically and in Europe, which is something that did not come with the English boss - who had only managed Queens Park Rangers for 21 league matches at first-team level at that point.