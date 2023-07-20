Rangers' wait to bring in Danilo from Feyenoord will have to go on it seems, with the Daily Record, via Ibrox News reporting that he will only be allowed to leave when a suitable replacement is found.

How many goals has Danilo scored?

The 24-year-old is coming into this summer transfer window off the back of a successful campaign with Feyenoord. Not only did the Dutch side claim the Eredivisie title, but the striker himself was a regular on the scoresheet. He had ten goals to his name in just 14 starts, with a further three assists to boot.

Whilst he did actually appear in a total of 34 league games - meaning most of his action came from off the bench - his total number of 90 minutes played stood at 14.8. It means he ended the campaign with a goal contribution rate of 0.88 per 90 - almost one or the other in every fixture he featured in.

It's not the first time that the Brazilian has flourished either. Before joining up with his current club, he hit 31 league goals in 39 starts for Jong Ajax, producing a similar rate to what he is at now. He was unable to feature much for the Ajax first-team though, appearing 14 times with only one start, but still bagged two goals and an assist. His prolificness doesn't stop there either - at FC Twente, he plundered a further 17 goals in 31 league starts.

Are Rangers signing Danilo?

Danilo then is a player that certainly knows where the back of the net is, and has proven as much with every team he has featured for to date. He is yet to venture away from the Netherlands for his gametime though - and that could be about to change this summer.

That's because Rangers have been desperately trying to sort out a transfer for him, with Michael Beale a big fan of the attacker. Recently, reports stated the Scottish Premiership outfit had even lodged a new bid for his services.

However, according to a report from the Daily Record, via Ibrox News, the Gers may have a wait on their hands to sign the Brazilian. That's because his current side Feyenoord are not willing to part with the 24-year-old until they have brought in an adequate replacement.

It seems they don't want to leave a gap in their own frontline and will not do business for the striker until they have managed to find a new signing. It did seem as though that was about to happen - the Netherlands club were set to sign Emanuel Emegha - but with that deal collapsing, the wait will now continue for Danilo to head to Scotland.

If the Gers can land the attacker this summer, then it could really help them take the fight to Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title. He has a proven track record of finding the back of the net when he has got onto the field and if he can find regular gametime with the club, he could be a real force for the side. They just need to get a deal over the line now for the Brazilian.