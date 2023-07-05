Rangers are still heavily linked to Cyriel Dessers and Danilo this summer and could "finish this transfer window strongly", claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rangers transfer news - What's the latest on Danilo and Cyriel Dessers?

It has been a good start to the summer transfer window for Rangers, with the Glaswegian club bringing in five new faces and spending just €3.5m (£3m).

While five signings is certainly a good start, the club's relatively low transfer spend has left them room to complete a couple more major signings before the window slams shut in September.

The two names most heavily touted with a move to the Teddy Bears at the moment are Danilo from Feyenoord and Cyriel Dessers from Serie B side Cremonese.

According to the Daily Mail, the latter is mere days away from being confirmed as a new Rangers player after the clubs agreed a £4.5m fee for the striker, with his medical already completed.

The deal for Danilo, on the other hand, has proven to be a little more challenging for Michael Beale's side, with the Sun reporting that an initial offer of £3.5m was rejected by the Eredivisie champions last week, prompting the Gers to prepare an 'improved offer.'

What has Dean Jones said about Rangers' transfer business?

Jones made it clear that despite the impressive work already done by Rangers in the window, the club would likely add more names in the coming weeks, which tracks with the situations concerning the aforementioned players.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I think it's fair to expect that this won't be the end of their transfer business. They have tried to move fast for the key areas that needed to change, but there are other areas that need to be sorted to.

"I think that there's some talent on the fringes that needs to be trimmed, but then I'm expecting Rangers to finish this transfer window strongly as well."

How good are Danilo and Cyriel Dessers?

Both of Beale's targets had decent campaigns last year, and it is easy to see why the former QPR boss thinks they'll be able to replicate their talents in the Scottish Premiership.

Dessers, a full Nigerian international, averaged a rating of 6.75 across his 26 Serie A appearances for Cremonese last year, finding the back of the net six times in the league and assisting two more goals, per Sofascore.

It's a similar story for Feyenoord's Brazilian marksman, who scored 14 goals across all competitions last season - two of those coming in the Europa League - with Sofacore giving him an excellent average rating for his Eredivisie season of 6.91.

Over the last few years, his finishing ability and general all-round play in the Eredivisie have been so good that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described the player as "excellent" when they were both at Ajax together.

Although it didn't work out at the Amsterdam club in the end, he's clearly got bags of talent, and if Rangers can get him and Dessers working in the team together, Celtic might have a real fight on their hands next year.