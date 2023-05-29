Rangers are showing an interest in signing attacking pair Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Have Rangers had a successful season?

Michael Beale's side had big hopes at the beginning of the season, as they looked to wrestle some silverware away from rivals Celtic, but it has proven to be a frustrating campaign. While there have been some positive moments thrown in, trophies have completely deserted them, as was the case in last season's Europa League final.

Rangers finished second behind the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership title race, and were beaten in both domestic cup competitions - the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and the final of the Scottish League Cup - as their adversaries' extra quality ultimately shone through.

It has highlighted the need for the Gers to have a hugely productive time of things in the transfer market this summer, with additions required all over the pitch. Added attacking quality is certainly a must, and a fresh transfer claim suggests that the club are already focusing on strengthening there.

Could Gers make key attacking signings?

According to Monday's edition of The Scottish Daily Mail [via Ibrox News], Rangers are eyeing up Lammers and Dessers as potential signings, as they look to fill the likely void left by Ryan Kent and Alfedo Morelos, who are expected to leave for free this summer:

“Sportsmail understands Atalanta-owned Lammers and Cremonese forward Dessers are tow further names on a list of possibilities given consideration."

It is encouraging to see Rangers seemingly working on transfer business so quickly, and both Lammers and Dessers could represent strong option for them ahead of next season.

The former is out of contract at Sampdoria next month, meaning he would arrive for free, and while he has admittedly only scored once in 19 Serie A appearances for them this season, he could be good target man, winning an average of 1.6 aerial duels per game.

Meanwhile, Dessers looks like the more prolific option of the two, having netted seven times and registered two assists for Cremonese in 2022/23, although his contract doesn't expire until 2027, meaning he would be a more expensive option.

Whether Rangers would be attempting to sign both Lammers and Dessers remains to be seen, but either way, it is essential that genuine firepower is acquired, considering how influential Kent and Morelos have been down the years.