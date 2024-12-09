Rangers are keen on completing the signing of a "special" attacking player who is believed to be interested in moving to Ibrox, according to a fresh transfer update.

The Gers won 3-0 away to Ross County on Sunday, in what was a much-needed three points for under-fire manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers have a huge week ahead of them now, taking on Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday, in an exciting all-British European clash at Ibrox. Then they face rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, allowing Clement a chance of more silverware, taking pressure off his shoulders in the process.

In terms of potential new signings for the Gers, Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has been linked with a move to the club in the January transfer window, as he struggles for playing time at Stamford Bridge. In fact, Rangers are said to have been offered the chance to snap up the Englishman, with both loan and permanent switches seen as a possibility.

Rangers want to sign "special" ace

According to Football Insider, Rangers are also "keen" on signing Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt in the January window, as Clement looks to bolster his options. The Ibrox recruitment team are said to love the fact the youngster can play up front, on the wing or as a number ten, allowing them to kill multiple birds with one stone while operating on a low budget.

This comes after former scout Mick Brown claimed last week that the 22-year-old likes the idea of joining the Gers from the Whites, saying: "He’s not been playing regularly for Leeds, and from what I’m told, he’d be interested in a move. As far as Rangers are concerned, that’s the type of player they have to be looking at. If Leeds let him go in January, even if it’s only on loan, they will be ready to swoop.

"They’re not the only club interested, but they’ll back themselves to win that race. They play in Europe as well, whether it’s the Champions League, Europa League, or even the Conference League, which is always a draw for players."

Geldhardt stands out as an eye-catching option for Rangers, should a transfer materialise, with the youngster such a talented attacking player, bursting onto the scene as a teenager in his career. The Leeds man has only scored three goals in 57 Whites appearances, which is clearly a disappointing return, but his talent is undeniable, with Noel Whelan saying of him in 2022: "He is going to be a huge part of this club for a long time.

"This is why they are being very patient with him. He is being nurtured in the right way. The under-23s has been good for him. Now is the time that we are going to see more of him. He has something special and everybody sees that. He scares defenders and is a great weapon to have."

Granted, Gelhardt hasn't kicked on in the way many expected, but it may simply be a case of him needing a fresh challenge, finding his feet in a Rangers shirt and giving them an extra injection of quality in the final third.

A loan switch makes the most sense, should the transfer not work out, but if he does enough to impress the masses, the move could then become permanent.