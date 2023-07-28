Glasgow Rangers appear to have finally closed a deal for long-term Ibrox Jose Cifuentes this summer, with Football Insider reporting that they are set to confirm his signing in the early stages of next week.

How many games has Jose Cifuentes played?

The midfielder has played 19 times for his current club Los Angeles FC in the MLS this year and has already picked up where he left off last time around, with one goal and three assists to boot. It's helped to drag his side up to sixth in the standings, with the club finishing in second last year as well.

It was 2022 that proved to be his real standout year in the league, with the 24-year-old seemingly getting better as each campaign passes. Last year, he produced his best-ever goal contribution numbers, as he managed 13 in just 26 starts (seven goals, six assists). It meant that he ended the season with a rate of 0.50 goal contributions per 90 - one every other game.

He broke into double-digit figures in 2020 too, showing that it certainly wasn't just a one-off or a campaign where everything went right. His numbers have grown every year since he made his debut in 2016 at the tender age of just 16, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

It's led to Rangers eagerly trying to sign him up for most of this summer, with the Gers trying desperately to sort out a deal that will bring him to the Scottish Premiership. Most recently, it seemed like a transfer was close and would be potentially completed this week.

Have Rangers signed Jose Cifuentes?

Now, according to Football Insider, things have advanced even more for Cifuentes. It now seems as though a full agreement have been reached and he will officially sign for Michael Beale's side - and be announced as a Rangers player - at the very beginning of next week.

It states that visas have been sorted and that a deal is now finally ready to go ahead - and it means that, come this time next week, he could be in Gers colours after a summer of long discussions over a deal for the midfielder.

It could be an excellent bit of business for the club too. LAFC general manager John Thorrington has spoken very highly of Cifuentes during his time with the club too, insisting that if he isn't "the most talented midfielder in the league" then he's certainly cutting it up there amongst them.

It shows that he is viewed as arguably one of the best in his area in the entire division - which is high praise considering just how many other central players there are in the MLS. Considering that he is only 24 years of age, it shows that he is already playing at the peak of his abilities with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation - and you'd like to think there is room to get even better. If he can seal this move to Rangers and keep getting game time, then he could perhaps achieve the same feat in the Scottish Premiership.