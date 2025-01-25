Besiktas have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of a Rangers "fighter" during the January transfer window, with talks underway over the move after they originally were linked with rival Old Firm star Greg Taylor.

The Gers were beaten in heartbreaking fashion away to Manchester United on Thursday evening, losing 2-1 in stoppage time in their Europa League clash at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes scored a last-gasp winner, just when it looked as though Cyriel Dessers had earned Philippe Clement's side a point late in the day with a superb strike.

Next up for Rangers is a Scottish Premiership clash away to Dundee United on Sunday lunchtime, as they look to keep their admittedly slim title hopes alive. They trail Celtic by 13 points heading into the weekend action, highlighting why they now need to find an unstoppable run of form over the next four months.

There is still time for the Gers to make new signings in January, in order to bolster their chances of both league and European success, with players continuing to be linked with moves to Ibrox. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is one player who has been mentioned as an option, with the 27-year-old a free agent after leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season.

Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell has been backed to move to Rangers, too, with the 26-year-old spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic. Now, an Ibrox exit update has emerged, in what could be a potential blow for Clement.

Rangers "fighter" could leave in January

According to a new report from Aksam [via Sport Witness], Besiktas have opened talks with Rangers over the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz this month, while they have also shown interest in Celtic's Taylor.

The Turkish side want to sign a new left-back before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion, and have turned attention more seriously to the Gers full back over the Hoops stalwart. One key to the potential signing is whether new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer approves the deal.

Losing Yilmaz would be a setback midway through the campaign for Rangers, considering he has started their last six Scottish Premiership matches, as well as playing all 90 minutes away to United on Thursday.

The Turk has been described as a "fighter" by Clement, who clearly sees his worth as a player, even though he hasn't always been a key starter, not helped by injury problems.

Ridvan Yilmaz's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 13 Starts 8 Minutes played 812 Goals 0 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.2 Clearances per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 84%

Still only 23, it would be a shame to see Yilmaz depart before his best years arrive, but the lure of moving back to his former club could be too great to turn down, having spent three years there between 2019 and 2022.

Hopefully, Rangers still manage to retain the services of the seven-cap Turkey international, but as things stand, it doesn't look too positive. Signing a replacement could also be tough before the window ends, which would be a further blow.