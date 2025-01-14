Rangers are looking to strengthen their team in what remains of this transfer window, but they could also be prepared to sell a £27,000-a-week first team player in the process, according to a recent report.

Rangers transfer news

It’s been an up-and-down start to 2025 for the Gers, as they started the year off with an excellent performance and victory over arch-rivals Celtic, but followed that game up by dropping points on the road at Hibernian and Dundee. That has resulted in pressure building on Philippe Clement, but the club are remaining behind their manager for now.

Rangers’ CEO Patrick Stewart has come out and backed Clement in public and, in the process, has also revealed that the club wants to sign a new centre-back in this transfer window: "The January window generally isn't a particularly fruitful window. Most selling clubs do not want to sell their best players. We have no intention of selling the players that are performing on the park at the moment, and why would we expect any other club that's challenging for trophies to do so.

"All of that said… I think there are a couple of scenarios where it can be really effective. Firstly, where a club has suffered injuries such as we have - particularly a centre-back - it is an opportunity to make a reactive signing. This is a position we've been looking at since December, and so we have been active in discussions."

One defender they have their eye on is Burnley’s Hjalmar Ekdal, as Rangers have made an approach to the centre-back. The Clarets are expected to loan out the player this month, but the Gers are not the only team interested, as Stoke City, QPR and Middlesbrough have also made approaches for Ekdal.

Rangers could now sell frustrating forward this month

While the Gers look to add a new defender to their squad, a departure could occur from Ibrox this month, as Football Insider reports that Rangers could look to sell striker Cyriel Dessers amid interest in his services.

Dessers, who earns £27,000 a week at Ibrox, joined Rangers in July 2023 from Italian side Cremonese. The 30-year-old made a very good impact in his first season in Scotland, as he scored 16 goals in 35 Scottish Premiership games, and he scored two goals in Europe.

The Nigeria international has been among the goals once again this season, but he has been in and out of the side under Clement, starting 11 games in the league so far. The forward has found himself on the bench in recent games, and now Football Insider are reporting that Rangers could “sacrifice” Dessers this month.

Cyriel Dessers' Rangers stats Apps 85 Goals 34 Assists 13

It states that the Rangers man is wanted by Italian club Cagliari after his previous success in Italian football. Dessers has become a frustration to Rangers supporters with his performances, and there is now a “real possibility” he is sold before the close of this transfer window. Hamza Igamane is seen as the first-choice striker at Ibrox, and this means Dessers has slipped down the pecking order and therefore could be free to leave.