Glasgow Rangers made the decision to part ways with manager Michael Beale during the recent international break after a dismal start to the campaign.

The Ibrox giants lost three of their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches and failed to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League as they were thrashed 7-3 by PSV over two legs.

Beale endured a difficult tenure in charge of the Light Blues as he ended his spell as the main man without a single trophy to show for his efforts.

Player Position Jack Butland Goalkeeper James Tavernier Right-back Connor Goldson Centre-back Ben Davies Centre-back Ridvan Yilmaz Left-back Jose Cifuentes Midfielder Ryan Jack Midfielder John Lundstram Midfielder Sam Lammers Right winger Cyriel Dessers Striker Abdallah Sima Left winger Beale's last Rangers XI vs Aberdeen

The 43-year-old tactician finished second in the league last season and failed to win either of the two domestic cup competitions, and left with the side in third place this term.

These statistics show that the former QPR boss did not leave much of a legacy behind as a head coach at Ibrox, after a successful stint as Steven Gerrard's assistant earlier in his career, due to his lack of silverware.

There are still unanswered questions about the quality of his recruitment as the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, and Jose Cifuentes, among others, are yet to prove their worth.

However, one player who is well on his way to proving himself to be a blinder of a signing by Beale is Belgian central midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

How much did Rangers pay for Raskin?

The Light Blues reportedly paid an initial fee of €1.5m (£1.3m) to sign the talented youngster from Standard Liege during the January transfer window earlier this year.

An additional €500k (£430k) could be added if bonuses are earned and his former club are due to receive 20% of any profit the Scottish giants may make on him in any future transfer.

He put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Gers and came in as a player who could make an instant impact on the pitch whilst also having the potential to grow and develop throughout his time at Ibrox.

The 22-year-old whiz was 21 at the time of the move but had already racked up plenty of experience with Liege at first-team level prior to the transfer.

How many goals did Raskin score for Liege?

He produced five goals in 96 senior appearances for the Belgian club after his move from Gent, which is where he started his professional career, at the start of 2019.

Raskin was not a regular goalscorer for his former club but did showcase his creative quality with 13 assists to his name throughout his time with Liege.

The impressive youngster showcased his qualities on and off the ball during the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign to convince the Scottish side to splash £1.3m on his services.

He started 14 Pro League matches and caught the eye with four assists and 1.1 key passes per game for his teammates, which showed that the gem could unlock the opposition's defence with a fair degree of regularity.

The Liege star also displayed his defensive strength with an eye-catching 3.7 tackles and interceptions per outing, along with a duel success rate of 58%.

This shows that he was able to make numerous defensive interventions to cut out opposition attacks from a midfield position and the young ace won the majority of his contests, which meant that he was not a liability from a physical perspective.

How many appearances has Raskin made for Rangers?

The central midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues since he completed the £1.3m move to Ibrox at the start of the year.

Raskin endured a difficult settling-in period at Rangers during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign under Beale after his first move away from his home country.

The Belgium U21 international's numbers from his time at Liege dropped at Premiership level for the Light Blues. He made 12 league appearances and contributed with 0.6 key passes and a combined 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game during that period, along with a duel success rate of 52%.

These statistics show that the £1.3m-rated ace was not making as much of an impact at either end of the pitch as he was in the Pro League, with fewer chances created and fewer defensive interventions made per outing.

However, the 22-year-old magician, who was dubbed "different class" by journalist Josh Bunting this summer, has hit his stride at Ibrox this season.

Raskin has played seven Premiership matches and currently has an average of 1.3 key passes and a combined 3.9 tackles and interceptions per clash, along with a duel success rate of 58%.

No Rangers player has made more tackles (2.9) per game than the Belgian whiz this season, whilst none of his fellow central midfielders have produced as many key passes per match.

This suggests that the former Gent prospect has been an outstanding performer for Beale, and now Philippe Clement after his impressive showing against Hibernian on Saturday, at both ends of the pitch from a midfield position.

Raskin's first match under Clement (via Sofascore) Statistic Raskin vs Hibernian (21/10/2023) Sofascore rating 7.7 Goals One Chances created One Duels won Five Pass accuracy 85% Tackles made Four

How much is Raskin worth now?

At the time of writing (23/10/2023), FootballTransfers have placed his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at a whopping €6.4m (£5.6m) after his impressive performances for the Gers this term.

His value has, therefore, soared by a staggering 331% from the initial £1.3m that Rangers paid to sign him from Liege at the start of the year.

This shows that Rangers and Beale struck gold by securing a deal to sign Raskin from the Belgian side midway through the 2022/23 campaign.

His performances on the pitch this season suggest that he has the quality to be an important player for the Light Blues in the short-term. Meanwhile, his soaring market value indicates that there is long-term potential for him to develop and improve further over the years to come.

This could mean that Rangers either have a terrific, improving, player on their hands for a number of seasons, or they are able to rake in a significant profit on the £1.3m, that could rise to £1.7m, that they paid for him.