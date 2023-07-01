Rangers' attempts to sign Danilo this summer may have just hit a stumbling block, with AD in the Netherlands ,via Rangers News, reporting that he could cost nearly £20m in a transfer deal this transfer window.

Who is Danilo?

The forward currently plays for Feyenoord and has impressed during his first season with the club. Playing on 34 occasions for the side, he bagged ten goals and managed three assists, as they claimed the Eredivise title.

What is even more impressive is when you consider how many games the Brazilian actually started - he was named in the starting eleven just 14 times - his 13 goal contributions means he averages just about a goal or assists every time he's in the XI.

It's not the first time that the 24-year-old has shone either, as a loan to FC Twente in 2020/21 brought him a further 17 goals and five assists in just 31 starts. It shows that if you give the striker regular minutes in a team, he can reward you in attack.

However, having struggled to break into the Ajax team and to have the same impact with them - he spent more time with Jong Ajax than the first-team - he eventually swapped to Feyenoord permanently.

Now, he could be set for another exit. That's because Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been keeping a close eye on the Brazilian ahead of a potential transfer this summer, with talks having already taken place.

Are Rangers signing Danilo?

However, the Gers' hopes of landing the 24-year-old may have been dealt a fresh blow. That's because according to a report from AD in the Netherlands, via Rangers News, Feyenoord would want a fee of around 20 million Euros (or £17.1m) to even consider flogging the attacker this summer.

It would be a huge record fee for a new signing at Ibrox, and the report states that the Eredivisie outfit are not willing to even consider a sale if an offer is below that amount. It also adds that they have funds already in their coffers - so there is not a desperate need for them to sell any of their best players.

Rangers then may have to consider how badly they want Danilo. It is a lot of money to spend on a player - albeit one with a very good goal record - but there is always the chance a move may not work out for any striker.

With such a high fee on his head, the Gers may have to consider other targets. Alternatively, they could test the mettle of Feyenoord by offering an improved bid - perhaps one a bit closer to the asking price but split out into several installments.