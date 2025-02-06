One Rangers man is now closing in on an Ibrox exit this summer in a fresh blow to Philippe Clement, according to a fresh report.

After a tricky season to date, Rangers could also be facing a difficult summer transfer window ahead too. Philippe Clement's side sit second in the Scottish Premiership, a massive 13 points behind runaway leaders Celtic despite beating them 3-0 in the most recent Old Firm Derby.

They remain in the Scottish Cup, facing a clash with Queen's Park in their next outing, and will be hoping to lift at least some silverware come the end of the campaign. That could also come in Europe, with Rangers having impressed and having automatically qualified for the knockout phase of the Europa League after missing out on the Champions League at the beginning of the season.

Whatever the end of the campaign brings, however, change this summer appears inevitable. Cyriel Dessers has long been linked with a Gers exit and could finally depart, while there has also been significant speculation over the future of captain James Tavernier.

Elsewhere, Vaclav Cerny's loan is set to expire, and though it appears that he wants to remain at Ibrox, there is no option to buy inserted into his deal meaning that Wolfsburg will hold much of the power in any negotiations over the Czech forward.

Additionally, both Hamza Igamane and Jefte have attracted Premier League interest over the course of the campaign to date, something that could see Rangers facing a fight to keep their impressive duo beyond the current campaign. Now, an update has emerged on another member of Clement's squad, and it is bad news for the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers ace close to summer exit

That comes courtesy of Romanian outlet Pescurt, who claim that compatriot Ianis Hagi is now "one step away" from departing Ibrox this summer.

Frozen out of the squad at the beginning of the season, Hagi has become a key figure for Clement's side in recent weeks, and scored twice in a man-of-the-match performance in their most recent outing against Ross County.

Ianis Hagi for Rangers this season (All competitions) Appearances 18 Starts 14 Goals 4 Assists 5 Minutes per goal/assist 142

At the turn of the year, Romanian hero Ilie Dumitrescu hailed him as a "sensational" player, but now his future could appear to lie away from Scotland. That is because of his contract situation, whereby his current £26,000 a week deal comes to an end this summer, leaving him free to negotiate with other sides.

In turn, Serie A side Genoa, who are owned by Romanian Dan Țucu, are looking to snap him up on a free transfer, with the report adding that any deal could cost them in excess of £5m when his wages and bonuses are factored in.

As a result, it is claimed that Hagi is "one step away from leaving Rangers for Genoa", which would come as a massive blow to the Gers given his recent form at Ibrox.