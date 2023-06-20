Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in the services of striker Lyndon Dykes.

Rangers transfer news - What's the latest on Lyndon Dykes

According to the Daily Mail, the Glasgow giants are interested in reuniting the Scotland forward with former boss Michael Beale north of the border.

The Teddy Bears' interest has come in the aftermath of his 'heroics' with the national side against Norway on Saturday.

The 27-year-old scored late on to level the game before providing the assist for Kenny McLean in their 2-1 win.

The performance has also led to interest from other clubs, with Burnley and Millwall now interested, the latter having already submitted a £2m offer in January.

Could Lyndon Dykes replicate Jermain Defoe's success at Rangers?

In recent years, Rangers have made a habit of poaching strikers from the Championship or lower-level Premier League clubs, with the most prominent example being Jermain Defoe, who joined from AFC Bournemouth in 2019.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man's time in Glasgow was a fruitful one.

In the 74 appearances he made for the club, he produced 42 goal involvements, 32 goals and ten assists.

He was also a key member of Steven Gerrard's team that won the Teddy Bears' first league title since they rejoined Scotland's top flight.

A player like Dykes could certainly replicate some of that success.

According to WhoScored, the Scot averaged an impressive rating of 6.8 across his 35 starts for Queens Park Rangers last season, scoring eight goals and laying another two on for his teammates.

He should have scored more as well, with FBref putting his expected goals for last season at 12.6, suggesting that he was getting into good goal-scoring positions more often but suffering from bad luck.

He has also proven his ability to find the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership from his season with Livingston in the 2019/20 season when he produced an excellent 19 goal involvements, 11 goals and eight assists.

It was during his stint with the Lions that he drew the attention and praise of Gerrard, who claimed:

"They've got a forward in-form in Lyndon Dykes who's having a real good season, who is capable of playing in the air or on the floor, he's quite dangerous."

The 6 foot 2 marksman has also received plaudits from another Gers legend, Alan Hutton, who, in the aftermath of the club missing out on the "focal point" in 2020, said:

"I think he'd have been a great addition for the Rangers squad, definitely. He's proven it on a high stage now."

That "high stage" Hutton is talking about is international football, a place Dykes has thrived.

The Australian-born forward has already scored nine times in 29 appearances for Scotland and started all three games during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, including their draw with England.

If Beale and co can convince Dykes to make their journey back north, there is no doubt that he would be able to replicate some of the successes of the retired Defoe; arriving as a player that is already well-known amongst the coaching staff.