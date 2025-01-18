Rangers are now well placed to sign a "magnificent" midfielder this month, and he could be available for a bargain fee, according to a report.

Rangers keen on a midfielder

The Scottish Premiership title is almost certainly out of reach for the Gers this season, but Philippe Clement is now looking at new additions to his squad, which will give them a better chance of securing league title number 56 next season.

Clement is looking at a couple of Scottish players to reinforce his midfield, with the Light Blues now believed to be in advanced talks over a deal to sign Dundee's Lyall Cameron, who has caught the eye with his performances this season.

Another Scot of interest to Rangers is Luton Town's Allan Campbell, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, with it recently being revealed they are likely to have to do battle for his signature with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian.

There has now been a new update on the Gers' pursuit of Campbell, with Football Insider reporting they are well placed to get a deal done this month, as Luton would not stand in his way if a suitable offer came in.

The Championship side would be willing to sanction the midfielder's departure for a bargain fee, as he is not a part of their plans, and there is a feeling the player himself would be keen on the move, as he wants to move back to Scotland.

The Glasgow-born maestro has been in England since the 2021-22 season, joining Luton after impressing for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, but it appears as though he could soon be playing north of the border once again.

Rangers' upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures Date Dundee United (a) January 26th Ross County (h) February 2nd Hearts (a) February 16th St. Mirren (h) February 22nd Kilmarnock (a) February 26th

Campbell could reignite his career at Ibrox

It has been a tricky couple of years for the central midfielder, struggling for game time on loan at Millwall in the 2023-24 campaign, before being shipped out on loan to League One Charlton this season.

That said, the former Luton man earned himself a cap for Scotland during the time when he was a consistent starter for the Hatters, and given that he is still just 26-years-old, there is no reason why he cannot get back to that level.

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones was full of praise for the Scot after he earned himself a call-up to his national side, saying: “He had a fantastic season, got better, got stronger.

"He had to contend with what could’ve been a bad injury early on, but he recovered so quickly from that and was then just magnificent for us."

With Campbell set to be available for a bargain fee this month, it is worth the risk for Rangers, and Clement will be hoping he can reignite his career at Ibrox.