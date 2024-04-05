As Rangers look to complete their title comeback in the Scottish Premiership, reports suggest that those at Ibrox have been handed a major boost ahead of a potential summer deal.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been a side transformed since the arrival of Philippe Clement, who has taken the Scottish giants into position to win the Scottish Premiership when they looked down and out under Michael Beale earlier in the campaign. The former AS Monaco boss has been backed along the way too, with three arrivals in the January transfer window.

Mohamed Diomande, whose loan deal will become permanent this summer, Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes all came through the door at Ibrox and have all had the chance to make an impact ever since. Now, ahead of the summer, rumours have already begun to circle over further potential incomings under Clement.

Reports have already linked Rangers with moves for the likes of Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller and FC Twente full-back Gijs Smal in two deals that would add depth to the current side at Ibrox. But the first name through the door could be one that fans in Glasgow are already familiar with.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers will now accept lower offers for Fabio Silva this summer. Clement reportedly wanted to sign Silva on a permanent basis in January, before being forced to settle for a loan deal due to his price tag.

The Rangers boss admitted via the Daily Record: "We will see what the situation is. I would prefer to buy Fabio but he was too expensive for the club so that's why it's a loan."

With earlier reports suggesting that Rangers were set to make contact over a permanent deal for Silva, it should be seen as a major boost that Wolves are now supposedly willing to part ways with the forward this summer for a "huge" loss on their original outlay.

"Generational" Silva will only get better

Having already shown glimpses of what he's capable of, with four goals in 15 appearances to his name, Silva is likely to get even better with a permanent move to settle in Scotland. At just 21-years-old, the forward is far from the finished product, but the potential is certainly there, even if he struggled to show it at Wolves at times.

Having initially cost Wolves as much as £35m in 2020, the Midlands club are likely to suffer a significant loss on their investment to the benefit of Rangers this summer, who will be left to pay a potentially lower fee and Silva's reported £40k per-week salary.

Among those disappointed that things never worked out for Silva will be Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi, who showered the 21-year-old with praise via the official Wolves website.