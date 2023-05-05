Glasgow Rangers have struggled this season, there is absolutely no doubt about it.

The Ibrox outfit should have come into the season riding the wave of momentum gathered last year by winning the Scottish Cup and reaching the Europa League final, but things soon turned sour between the club and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the Dutch coach sacked in November.

Poor business in the transfer market didn’t exactly help either, with Van Bronckhorst splashing out on players such as Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz and Antonio Colak, with the jury out on the former two as we approach the end of the campaign.

Shipping out striker Cedric Itten for £1.5m last summer seemed like a sensible option, especially considering he had scored only eight goals during his time at the Gers.

Yet with his current form in Switzerland for BSC Young Boys, might the Dutchman have pulled the trigger too soon?

How much is Cedric Itten worth now?

Much was made of his arrival in the summer of 2020, with ex-manager Steven Gerrard looking for the Swiss international to compliment his other forwards in the squad, and to add some more competition.

Six goals during his debut season ended with the Light Blues lifting the Premiership trophy, yet he was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth for the 2021/22 season.

Despite scoring against Bayern Munich, Van Bronckhorst recalled him in January 2022, stating that he had “different qualities” to that of Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, however the decision didn’t work out, with Itten netting just twice during the second half of the season.

A move away was inevitable and recouping £1.5m was seen as decent business.

However, the striker has since enjoyed a resurgence after joining Young Boys, where he has scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists across all competitions as they have steamrolled everyone in the Super League to win the title, whilst they are also in the final of the Swiss Cup.

It looks as though perhaps Van Bronckhorst got rid of the player too soon looking at his performances and goal return this term while FootballTransfers now value the 26-year-old at €6.2m (£5.5m) and this could still rise depending on how he performs in the Champions League qualifiers next season.

It has been a remarkable transformation for the striker and although nothing was guaranteed had he remained at Rangers this season, yet he could have enjoyed a more productive spell under Michael Beale and the club have endured a nightmare on the 9-cap dynamo.