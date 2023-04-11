Glasgow Rangers’ failings in the transfer market over the previous couple of seasons have arguably been discussed more so than any of the actual business completed by the Ibrox side.

Missing out on the likes of Joey Veerman and Oscar Gloukh were big mistakes made by Giovanni van Bronckhorst during his spell in charge of the Light Blues, and they may have kept him in a job for a while longer.

However, missing out on Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi may just have been his biggest transfer error during his spell at the club, especially considering the defensive frailties that are plaguing the Gers of late.

Rangers were looking at signing him up on a free transfer from Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem before the end of last season, yet he ended up choosing to move to Union Berlin instead, and it has since transpired that Van Bronckhorst made a blunder not enticing him to Scotland.

What is Danilho Doekhi up to now?

In response, Rangers shelled out £4m to sign Ben Davies from Liverpool in order to bolster their backline and the jury is still out on the English centre-back.

He struggled with fitness concerns during the start of his Rangers career however he has since formed a duo with Connor Goldson, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.9, which is a more than an acceptable return.

There have been a few mistakes, however, none more so than the high-profile error in the recent Old Firm derby defeat where he failed to clear to ball in the Rangers box, with that leading to a Celtic goal.

With Doekhi’s current form, he would have been a far better option than Davies, absolutely no doubt about it. The 6 foot 3 centre-back has been instrumental for Union Berlin as they occupy the heights of third place in the Bundesliga, receiving a Sofascore rating of 7/10 for his performances.

This season, the Dutchman has registered more goals (four to zero), won more tackles (18 to 17) and made more interceptions than Davies (22 to 19) while also winning more duels per game (4.7 to 3.6) and clearances per match (3.7 to 2.1) suggesting that he would have been the stronger option at the heart of the Rangers defence.

Those numbers are made all the more impressive by the fact he's achieving them in one of the continent's biggest divisions, an indication that he'd have taken the Premiership by storm.

Doekhi’s former manager, Thomas Letsch lauded the defender during his time at Vitesse, saying: “He already played fantastic last year and this season he has performed at the highest level in every game. Danilho makes almost no mistakes and is an absolute team player, a very calm player."

With that in mind, it appears as though the Glasgow side have made a huge mistake in missing out on the Dutchman, and it is only now that they are beginning to realise that he could have made a huge difference to their starting XI.