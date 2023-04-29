Glasgow Rangers have enjoyed some recent success in the transfer market when it comes to raking in major profit, with Calvin Bassey (£23m), Nathan Patterson (£16m) and Joe Aribo (£10m) all departing the Ibrox side for much bigger sums than expected to boost the coffers.

These have all occurred over the previous 18 months, and it looks as though the player trading model is finally working wonders in terms of generating big sums for players that have impressed in Glasgow.

Under previous managers Dick Advocaat and Alex McLeish, selling players for big money was fairly normal, and the Dutchman struck gold by selling his compatriot Giovanni van Bronckhorst back in 2001 for £8.5m to Premier League side Arsenal, clearly showing how well thought of the Scottish game was 20 years ago.

How much did Giovanni van Bronckhorst cost Rangers?

He joined the Gers for £4.5m in 1998 as Advocaat looked to reclaim the league title from Celtic following a disappointing 1997/98 campaign, and having impressed at Feyenoord and starred for the Netherlands at the 1998 World Cup, the midfielder looked as though he could be an inspired signing for the club.

Treble success during his first season was quickly followed by a domestic double in his second as he settled into life at Rangers with ease, and the future looked bright for the Dutchman.

He managed to score against Celtic during a 4-0 rout while netting an incredible 30 yard strike against AS Monaco in the Champions League at the start of the 2000/01 campaign.

The season would end in disappointment, however, with the club failing to win a trophy for the first time in three years, while Van Bronckhorst would be turning out for the Gunners before the next season had begun.

Winning another double in 2002 meant he won both main trophies in England and Scotland, and he enjoyed further success in Spain with Barcelona, winning La Liga and the Champions League in 2006 before eventually retiring at Feyenoord in 2010.

He came so close to leading the Netherlands to World Cup glory in the same year, coming up short against Spain, yet it was a playing career filled with success, and Advocaat hit the jackpot by selling him for a solid profit, albeit maybe slightly too soon.

His time as manager of the Light Blues was a mixed bag, as Scottish Cup glory and a stunning European run was offset by poor Premiership displays. Nevertheless, his role at the club across playing and coaching capacities should not be forgotten.