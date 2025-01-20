Glasgow Rangers sealed their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup following a fairly routine victory over Fraserburgh at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

The first half saw the Light Blues struggle to break the Highland League side down effectively, going into the break leading by a single goal.

Philippe Clement unleashed youngsters such as Zak Lovelace, Mason Munn and Clinton Nsiala, while Leon King and Bailey Rice made appearances in the second half.

In the end, the 5-0 win was a job well done by the Gers, but much tougher tasks await in the competition.

At half-time, new signing Rafael Fernandes was paraded in front of the crowd, having joined Rangers on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy.

It could be a smart piece of business by Clement, but he will need to bring in another one or two signings before the window slams shut in two weeks, especially with the fixtures coming thick and fast in the next couple of months.

The club might not have to wait long for signing number two as they potentially await the arrival of another Dujon Sterling...

Dujon Sterling’s Rangers statistics

Michael Beale made Sterling his second summer signing at Rangers. He didn’t get much of an opportunity under Beale, but Clement saw his qualities and the Englishman featured 29 times for the Ibrox side in all competitions, scoring once and grabbing two assists.

It wasn’t just that he was emerging as a reliable option; Sterling also played in six positions, showing his wonderful versatility.

In the Premiership this season, Sterling has completed 89% of his passes, won 57% of his ground duels contested and lost possession just 5.6 times per game for the club.

His performance against Celtic at Ibrox at the start of January was arguably the finest since joining the club. Playing at centre-back, Sterling made nine clearances, won two of his three contested duels and wasn’t even dribbled past during the stunning 3-0 win.

Dujon Sterling's Rangers stats this season Metric (per 90) Premiership Europa League Accurate passes 28.6 8.6 Tackles 1 0.6 Ground duels won 1.6 1.2 Possession lost 5.6 5 Interceptions 0.7 0.6 Via Sofascore

As it happens, the Light Blues could welcome another versatile figure to the club this month...

Rangers given chance to sign new midfielder

It was reported earlier in the transfer window that Rangers had made an enquiry over the potential signing of CSKA Moscow maestro Sasa Zdjelar.

With FIFA granting foreign players the right to terminate their contracts with Russian clubs due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Gers have hope that they can secure the player this month.

Now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Russian club are prepared to let the midfielder leave Moscow this month. His contract expires in the summer and rather than losing him for nothing, the club are willing to accept a transfer fee this month.

Having the chance to sign someone of Zdjelar’s quality could give Clement a major boost. Not only is he able to operate in the heart of the midfield, but the Serbian is equally adept at centre-back.

Given the club’s recent defensive injury crisis, bringing in a player who is adaptable and can play a few positions well can only be a good thing.

If the Light Blues managed to sign Zdjelar this month, he has the qualities to be Sterling 2.0 for Clement, a vital commodity who can fill in across a range of positions.

Why Rangers should sign Sasa Zdjelar

Clement’s mantra in the transfer market has been to sign younger players with plenty of talent, develop them at Ibrox, and then sell them for a massive profit.

That’s the idea, anyway. A move for Zdjelar is an outlier in terms of the Belgian's usual signings, but that doesn’t mean he won't be an attractive option.

Throughout his career, the midfielder has amassed over 400 appearances for five teams, missing only 16 games due to injury since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, indicating how reliable he is.

Scottish football writer Kai Watson hailed the player amid recent links, saying: "He plays mostly as a six but can cover at centre-back and is vastly experienced."

Adding some experience to the team might not be a bad idea. Given that Zdjelar can play in two positions, Clement is getting more bang for his buck.

Rangers currently have plenty of attacking options who can make a difference in the final third, but the Serbian would offer some defensive solidity in the midfield.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has averaged 1.1 interceptions in the Russian top flight this season, along with making 1.5 tackles, recovering 3.8 balls and winning 64% of his total duels contested per match.

These attributes would ensure he can be a success in Scottish football, dealing with the physical nature of the game and not being overrun in the heart of the pitch.

Sterling has proven that being adaptable can be a real bonus for the team, filling in to certain positions if injuries or suspensions crop up throughout the season.

While Fernandes joined the Gers recently to add defensive cover, Zdjelar would also be an ideal player to bring to Ibrox this month.

Much will depend on the budget Clement has to spend between now and the end of the window, but Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell are free to leave the Gers due to a lack of game time. Clement should be able to raise funds which could see another player or two link up with the Glasgow side between now and the end of the transfer window.

The next 14 days could certainly make or break Rangers’ season, no doubt about that.