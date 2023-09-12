Highlights Rangers head coach Michael Beale is under pressure after two disappointing results before the international break.

Chairman John Bennett is currently resisting calls to sack Beale but replacements have been lined up.

One of which has the hallmarks of being the club's own version of Ange Postecoglou.

Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale appears to be walking on thin ice after two disappointing results ahead of the first international break of the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Michael Beale's future?

The Daily Record recently reported that chairman John Bennett will resist calls to sack the English manager before the Gers return to action against St. Johnstone this weekend.

It was stated that the Light Blues chief would like to offer Steven Gerrard's former assistant the chance to put things right over the coming weeks.

However, it was also written that Bennett's backing is unlikely to last too long if results do not improve after damaging defeats to PSV and Celtic in their last two outings, the former of which knocked the side out of this season's Champions League.

Who could replace Michael Beale at Rangers?

The Rangers chairman could find the club's own version of former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou in a swoop for Yokohama manager Kevin Muscat.

Amid uncertainty over Beale's future at Ibrox, the Scottish giants have been linked with an interest in Muscat, who is currently managing in Japan.

The Hoops snapped up Postecoglou from Yokohama after the experienced boss won one J1 League title in three-and-a-half years in charge of the club.

His spell in Japan came after the Greek-born mastermind, who typically deploys a 4-3-3 formation, failed to win a title in little over one season with Melbourne in his home country.

Celtic gambled on him being able to adapt to life in Scotland and it worked out brilliantly as the 58-year-old won five domestic trophies in two seasons, which included a treble during the 2022/23 campaign that led to a move to Premier League side Tottenham this summer.

Bennett could now repeat the masterclass that their Old Firm rivals played with Postecoglou by securing a move for his compatriot Muscat.

Interestingly, the 50-year-old manager has followed a similar path to the former Bhoys chief as he has also managed Melbourne and Yokohama in his career to date.

Muscat lifted one A-League title in just under six years with Melbourne and endured a short stint with Sint-Truiden in Belgium before he made the move to Japan, where he has won one title in less than three years.

This shows that the former Rangers and Wolves defender is capable of leading a team to league success, as he has proven himself in multiple countries. On the other hand, Beale is yet to win a single trophy in any country in his short managerial career to date.

Analyst Petar Petrov described him as an "evolving" boss and suggested that the former Australia international's attacking style of play and coaching ability would make him a "perfect" hire for the Light Blues.

Muscat, who also prefers to use a 4-3-3 formation, could, therefore, be an excellent appointment for Rangers if they decide to part ways with Beale if results do not turn around.

He could be the Gers' own version of Postecoglou by coming into Ibrox to turn the tide in Glasgow and get the club back to winning titles and trophies whilst playing an attacking brand of football.