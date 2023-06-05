Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is considering a summer exit from the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Is Glen Kamara leaving Rangers?

The Finland international first put pen to paper north of the border back in 2019 from Dundee FC and has since gone on to make a total of 193 appearances to date, but it’s fair to say that he was significantly out of favour last season.

The Ibrox maestro only made 12 league starts throughout the course of the campaign and was limited to being brought off the bench on ten occasions, and his lack of involvement has been the focus of questions for manager Michael Beale.

The Light Blues boss has publicly admitted that the 27-year-old could depart during the upcoming window despite still having another two years to run on his contract, and should that happen, he won’t be short of potential suitors.

Who is signing Kamara?

According to TEAMtalk, Kamara is “exploring options” away from Rangers, with Southampton and Sheffield United both holding a strong “interest” in securing his services ahead of the 2023/24 term. In France, Nice and Rennes are also keen to strike a deal, alongside Frosinone and Genoa in Italy’s Serie A. The Teddy Bears and the midfielder are expected to assess the necessary next steps in the “coming weeks”.

Should Rangers keep or sell Kamara?

Whilst in action for Finland, Kamara has been lauded an “aggressive” player and "surprisingly good" in a more advanced role by journalist Josh Bunting, but as a result of that positive form having not been displayed at club level last season, Rangers should definitely cash in this summer.

The Champions League participant, who pockets £21k-per-week, was ranked Beale’s 23rd worst-performing defensive player last term averaging just 0.5 tackles per game, via WhoScored, which is an extremely poor record for someone whose natural role is meant to be protecting the backline.

The Tampere native also hardly had any effect at the opposite end of the pitch having provided just one goal and assist across all competitions in 2022/23, so he’s not really making any kind of positive impact anywhere on the field and therefore is nothing more than a bit-part player.

Rangers sanctioning the early sale of Kamara would additionally allow them to use the fee received for the midfielder to generate future transfer funds to sign fresh faces in the weeks ahead, with plenty more expected to join and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling by moving to Glasgow.