Rangers could be set to lose Glen Kamara this summer, with Nantes continuing to eye a deal for the midfielder, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which Rangers players could be leaving this summer?

There is speculation regarding the future of multiple first-team players, with Alfredo Morelos edging closer to an exit, amid recent reports that Rangers are yet to offer the striker a new deal. With the Colombian's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club are aware they will lose him for nothing if an offer is not tabled, amid interest in his services from France and Italy.

The same report also outlines that the Light Blues are at risk of losing Ryan Kent, with the winger's contract also due to expire, as he has shown no desire to extend his stay, despite the offer of a contract extension being put forward. Morelos is not the only Gers player attracting interest from abroad, with a recent report from Football Insider claiming Kamara is being targeted by Nantes, the club that also tried to sign him last summer.

The midfielder was linked with an exit in the January transfer window, with Serie A side Salernitana also believed to be interested, however no deal could be agreed. Rangers' resolve is set to be tested once again this summer, when it appears likely Nantes will make a fresh attempt to sign the Finland international.

Will Glen Kamara leave Rangers?

Judging by Beale's comments about the central midfielder, the manager has no desire to let him leave this summer, previously stating: "Glen has got 100 per cent of my trust. He was hugely important in my previous time here and while he’s still young, he’s coming into the prime of his career."

Since Beale returned to Ibrox, the 27-year-old has featured regularly in the first team, appearing in 14 of the last 17 Scottish Premiership matches, while also starting in the Scottish League Cup final, indicating how highly he is rated by the manager.

Over the past year, the £21k-per-week earner has flourished defensively, averaging 1.88 interceptions per 90, a figure that places him in the 96th percentile compared to other midfielders, also ranking in the 85th for aerials won in the same timeframe.

Kamara has been very solid for Rangers, and he is clearly thought of in high regard by Beale, so it would be a surprise if the club are willing to let him go in the summer.