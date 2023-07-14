Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will "finally leave" Ibrox in the summer with clubs from the Championship and "abroad" offering him a new place to play, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Glen Kamara leaving Rangers?

The blue side of Glasgow has been a hive of activity so far this summer, with a swath of players both coming to Ibrox and leaving.

In total, the club have seen seven players leave Glasgow, and seven come in, with the club spending £3m on Sam Lammers from Atalanta and Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese for £4.5m.

However, the column for outgoings could have another name added to it fairly soon as it was revealed by the Daily Herald that the Teddy Bears have placed a £5m price tag on their Finnish midfielder, Kamara.

The 27-year-old joined the Glaswegian giants from Scottish Championship side Dundee United in January 2019.

The midfield dynamo initially signed a pre-contract with the side, but the two teams eventually agreed upon a fee of only £45k, which, considering the 193 appearances he's made for the Gers, surely has to be one of the best value for money signings in the club's history.

At the moment, Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have the most concrete links to the player, with Turkish outlet Sozcu reporting that Kamara has requested the club to let him leave for the Istanbul outfit.

Outside of the Turkish giants, TeamTalk have reported that the recently promoted Sheffield United and recently relegated Southampton are both interested in securing the player's signature.

What has Dean Jones said about Rangers and Kamara?

Jones spoke about the saga that has surrounded the player for quite some time before highlighting some Championship clubs that have expressed interest in his services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave.

"Leeds and Southampton are looking at him, and for clubs like that, in the Championship, he would probably be a great signing.

"He has offers from abroad too though, so it'll be interesting to see what he decides to do."

How good is Glen Kamara?

The Tampere-born "monster", as former manager Steven Gerrard once dubbed him, has proven his ability to those that have watched Scottish football over the last few years, even if he has faded somewhat over the last 18 months.

Despite suffering another injury setback last season and still not quite reaching the heights he did under Gerrard, he still had a reasonably decent campaign in Glasgow, playing 20 games and averaging a rating of 6.79 across his league appearances, according to Sofascore.

He doesn't offer much attacking threat, but his passing is as good as it ever was, with him achieving a pass accuracy of 89% across his 20 league appearances last season.

Perhaps the best measure of his importance can be seen from what former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie said after Kamara's initial reintroduction into the side under Michael Beale:

"He is a good player and Gio did not put him in the team for some reason. He has come back and all of a sudden they are starting to play a bit better."

Unfortunately, he soon fell back to being a regular on the substitute bench for the club, making a transfer away potentially the best option for all involved.