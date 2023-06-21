An interesting development has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their chances of landing a deal to bring Malik Tillman back to Ibrox for the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Malik Tillman's future at Rangers?

According to Sport1, via Sport Witness, the Light Blues are still in with a chance of securing a swoop for the USA international on another loan next term.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are willing to sanction another temporary deal for the young attacking midfielder after they decided to activate a clause that stripped the Scottish giants of their €6m (£5m) option to sign him permanently.

However, there is said to be interest from Premier League teams and that could make it difficult for Michael Beale to convince the 21-year-old magician to come back in the summer transfer window.

How did Malik Tillman perform last season?

Tillman enjoyed an incredible campaign with the Gers and his impressive performances for the club mean that the manager could get Ibrox rocking by snapping up the exciting talent again.

Rangers supporters would surely love to see him back in a blue shirt in 23/24 as the Bayern prodigy has already proven himself to be an exceptional option at Scottish Premiership level.

The right-footed whiz averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09 across 28 league appearances and made a huge impact in the final third, whilst playing out wide and as a number ten.

He scored ten goals and created 12 'big chances' for his teammates throughout the Premiership campaign. Meanwhile, Ryan Kent - on the other flank - scored three goals and provided his fellow attackers with nine 'big chances' in 29 outings for the Light Blues prior to his move to Fenerbahce this summer.

The USMNT starlet also endeared himself to the supporters with his work rate out of possession and willingness to get stuck in for the team. No Rangers player averaged more tackles per game (two) in the top flight than Tillman and this shows that the hard-working wizard is able to provide usefulness on and off the ball.

These statistics, of his ability at both sides of the game, indicate that the 21-year-old prospect would be able to hit the ground running next season as he already knows what it takes to be a consistent performer for the club.

Therefore, Beale could delight the Ibrox faithful by signing the £13k-per-week ace, who was hailed as "phenomenal" by teammate John Lundstram, for a second loan spell this summer due to his pre-existing relationship with the supporters and his proven quality on the pitch.