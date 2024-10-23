Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement is currently under pressure at Ibrox after losing for the second time in eight Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by Kilmarnock and Football Insider reports that the board are preparing to sack the Belgian head coach if results do not improve.

As well as results, Clement may also want to improve his use of academy talent, as Ross McCausland has been the only player to emerge as a first-team regular in his year in charge so far.

The Northern Irish youngster has played 52 first-team games for the club and contributed with six goals and seven assists in all competitions to date, but one of his former teammates once looked like a greater prospect and never made the grade.

Rangers though they had their own Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney produced 253 goals and 139 assists in 559 matches for Manchester United throughout his terrific career as a player, often deployed as either a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder.

Rangers once thought they had a talent with similar attributes to the England legend when versatile forward Charlie Lindsay was coming up through the ranks.

Speaking during the 2020 Alkass Cup, former footballer Chris Makin hailed Lindsay as a "natural finisher" and claimed that the youngster reminded him "so much of Wayne Rooney" in the way that he played in an attacking midfield or wide left role - as he was the joint-top scorer at the tournament at the time.

The teenager had signed for Rangers from Northern Irish outfit Glentoran earlier that year and caught the eye at U18 level, given Makin's comments, before making his breakthrough in the B team in the 2022/23 campaign.

In that season, the Northern Ireland U19 star produced a staggering 20 goals and 14 assists, whilst playing as a winger or a number ten, for the B team, which shows that the exciting prospect was in lethal form for the Gers at the top end of the pitch.

Why Charlie Lindsay left Rangers

At the end of that campaign, after a sublime haul of 34 goals and assists, the Rooney-like talent decided that he wanted to go and play first-team football, as per pundit Carlton Palmer.

It was claimed that Rangers wanted to keep the teenage starlet but he decided to leave on a free transfer in search of regular football, and moved to Derby County in the summer of 2023.

Michael Beale was in charge at Ibrox at the time and seemingly did not give enough of a guarantee that there would be opportunities for him moving forward in Glasgow.

The move to the Rams in England did not work out for Lindsay, though, as he made seven U21 appearances before joining Glentoran on loan for the second half of the season, and then signing for the Northern Irish side permanently earlier this year.

Since his return to Glentoran, having left them to sign for Rangers in 2020, the 20-year-old gem has scored three goals and failed to provide a single assist in 16 first-team games.

He still has plenty of time left to fulfill his potential, at the age of 20, but he has so far failed to live up to the Rooney comparison from 2020 and did not make the breakthrough at first-team level for Rangers, despite his sensational form for the B team.