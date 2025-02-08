Glasgow Rangers' transfer activity during the winter window consisted of just one signing, as defender Rafael Fernandes arrived at Ibrox on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy.

It was perhaps not the most inspiring window, but if Fernandes impresses, he will be another talented youngster with the potential to make the club a significant profit in the coming years.

Bridging the financial gap between them and Celtic is the main aim, especially with the Parkhead side benefiting from the Champions League windfall gained due to making it past the league phase.

Philippe Clement did manage to get another deal completed before the transfer window closed, although the Light Blues will have to wait until the summer to see the fruits of their labour.

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox side, and the move could turn into a smart piece of business.

"I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer," said Technical Director Nils Koppen after the deal was announced.

"Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years."

Why did Rangers sign Lyall Cameron?

Adding another home-grown player is vital for the club, especially regarding European squad quotas - and Cameron fits the bill perfectly.

His ability to push forward from the heart of the midfield could give Clement's side something extra, especially given his recent displays at Dens Park.

Indeed, across 30 matches in all competitions, Cameron has registered 15 goal contributions - eight goals and seven assists - ranking him as the third-highest goalscorer in the squad this term.

Furthermore, Cameron has also created four big chances in the top flight, averages 1.6 key passes and wins 3.8 total duels per game, demonstrating his talents across a range of performance metrics.

Of course, if he is to succeed at Rangers, performing to a consistent level will be key as there are so many talented players in his position.

However, the 22-year-old will be a solid option to call upon, and his wages are likely to be lower than someone like Kieran Dowell, who has offered nothing since joining the Gers.

Lyall Cameron's stats for Dundee this season (league only) Goals 5 Assists 4 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Ground duels won per game 3.1 Shots per game 1.5 Via Sofascore

This philosophy might take some time to pay off, but if Clement can build a squad full of exceptionally talented players with a few experienced heads scattered throughout, it could soon prove to be successful.

The manager must also start to utilise the talent that is emerging from the academy, as there are several players there who could save the manager millions in the transfer market.

Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis are two superb youngsters who have a bright future ahead of them if they can forge their way into securing regular minutes for the first team.

That said, the Gers did sell a youngster who was earmarked as the next big thing at Ibrox. Alex Lowry may have been their own Cameron if he had a better mentality.

Rangers already had their Lyall Cameron

Considering how well his Ibrox career began, seeing Alex Lowry depart Rangers without living up to his full potential will pain the majority of supporters.

Having not made a first-team appearance for the club this season, it looked as though Clement was likely to sell Lowry if a suitable offer arrived during the winter window.

English League One side Wycombe Wanderers agreed a fee with the Light Blues and the midfielder left Glasgow to kickstart his career down south.

Hopefully, he gets the chance to perform, as there is no doubt Lowry has exceptional ability which should have seen him become a success at Rangers.

Why Lowry could have been a success at Rangers

Having impressed for the youth sides, Lowry's big break came during a Scottish Cup clash against Stirling Albion in January 2022, although it was due to unfortunate circumstances.

Ianis Hagi suffered a season-ending knee injury and Lowry came on in his place. It only took a few minutes, but the 18-year-old slotted home the opener to enjoy a stunning debut, and it looked like a star was born.

He made another six appearances for the Gers between then and the end of the campaign, scoring another goal while grabbing two assists in the process.

The teenager was even named on the bench for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, although he failed to make it onto the pitch.

These impressive displays should have been the catalyst for Lowry to make more inroads into the first team during the 2022/23 season, yet he managed to feature just seven times for the Ibrox side in all competitions.

He was praised by former teammate Rory Wilson for being "top-class" in 2023, but it was clear opportunities were required if he was to make the grade at Rangers.

A loan spell at Hearts during the first half of last season saw Lowry register five goal contributions - four assists and a goal - in 17 appearances, yet he started just 11 times for the Tynecastle side in total.

Clement recalled the youngster last January due to him suffering an injury, but he didn't make a first-team appearance for the Light Blues until he was sold a few weeks ago.

Having all the talent in the world is great, but if the mentality to succeed and become the best you can be isn't there, then that talent is ultimately wasted.

Lowry now has a second chance to succeed in the senior game by moving to Wycombe, a place where the pressure won't be nearly as great as it is at Ibrox, even if the Chairboys are chasing promotion to the English Championship.

If he can secure a consistent run of games in the senior side between now and May, Lowry might just fulfil his vast potential, no doubt about that.