Glasgow Rangers are in the market for a new striker this summer, and Michael Beale has reportedly made a bid for Haji Wright ahead of the transfer window.

What’s the latest on Haji Wright to Rangers?

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Rangers “made a transfer offer” of £7m for the Antalyaspor striker, however, it was rejected as the team are currently holding out for a fee in the region of £8.5m.

It remains to be seen whether the Ibrox side will go back in with a new and improved offer, but with Alfredo Morelos leaving and Antonio Colak potentially set to leave the Light Blues after one season, then Beale will be desperate to secure another striker ahead of next season.

Who will replace Alfredo Morelos at Rangers?

The departing Colombian striker has left behind an endearing legacy at Rangers which has seen him score 124 goals for the club, win a Premiership title and Scottish Cup while becoming the club’s all-time top scorer in European competition, and he will be tough to replace.

It wasn’t only his goals which made Morelos frightening, but his ability to hold up the ball and bully defenders meant he gave Rangers much more than just a simple goal threat, and it will take someone special to become his successor.

Wright could be the ideal player for this role, especially given his stunning form in Turkey this season. He has scored 16 goals and registered three assists in just 26 appearances this term, and considering Morelos has only netted 12 goals in 44 matches, the Gers may be onto a winner with the 25-year-old.

What's more, Wright also has more shots on target per game (1.1 to 1), more successful dribbles (1.1 to 0.3) and scores more goals per game (0.6 to 0.4) than the Rangers striker, suggesting that he could even be an upgrade for 2023/24.

It’s no wonder he has been described as a “dangerous striker” former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt, and there is no reason to doubt that he couldn’t shine in Scotland with such a goalscoring record.

The American also has experience at the highest level, representing his nation at the World Cup in Qatar last year, playing in all four matches for the USA, where he scored a bizarre goal against the Netherlands in the last 16.

Strengthening Rangers' attacking options will be paramount for Beale this summer, and Wright could well be a worthwhile addition to the first-team squad.