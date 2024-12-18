After suffering penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final last time out, Rangers could be set for another blow amid reported interest from the Premier League in one of Philippe Clement's most promising players.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers very nearly had the perfect week, but found themselves pegged back by Tottenham Hotspur in Europa League action to take a point from what was initially a winning position, before Celtic struck an added blow in dramatic fashion just days later.

Clement's side can't be knocked for their effort, however. Even after Nicolas Kuhn thought he'd scored the winner in the 87th minute, substitute Danilo dramatically took things to extra time just moments later.

Eventually losing 5-4 on penalties despite that effort, those at Ibrox must now turn their attention back to the Scottish Premiership and then the January transfer window, when they could be dealt yet another blow.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Hamza Igamane is now the subject of a six-team Premier League race with Everton, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United all interested in the Rangers ace who starred against Spurs in the Europa League last time out.

The Toffees even reportedly had scouts at that game as Igamane wheeled away in celebration after scoring the opening goal at Ibrox. As they look to replace the departing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Rangers may well find themselves fighting a losing battle if Everton's interest in Igamane intensifies.

Already 11 points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the last thing that Clement and Rangers need is to lose one of their most important players in either January or the summer transfer window.

"Diomand" Igamane has been rare bright spark

In a season to forget so far, Igamane has been one of the few bright sparks for Rangers, who could now be forced to bid farewell to a growing star. Scoring six goals and assisting a further two in 17 games in all competitions, the 22-year-old is only just getting started and Premier League interest could just simply be a sign of things to come for the forward, who impressed against Spurs.

Clement is certainly aware of the forward's quality too, telling reporters after he was signed for around £2million: "People in Morocco I knew from before. I’m lucky in that way that people knew him. They said he’s a rough diamond.

"They said: 'We don’t know if he’s going to be ready from the start. Maybe in one year he’s going to be ready to play'. That was the thing they said. But we saw the potential and we went for it because that’s also what the club needs to do now.

"We spoke about that before the season. We come out of a period where the club, the last couple of years, didn’t have any assets to sell. Because of that, it’s difficult to make transfers."