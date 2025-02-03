Glasgow Rangers still have a bit of time left before the January transfer window officially slams shut if they want to make any further additions to their first-team squad.

The Light Blues have already confirmed, on deadline day, that they have reached an agreement with Lyall Cameron to sign him at the end of his contract with Dundee in the summer.

His deal with the Scottish Premiership side expires at the end of the season and the young central midfielder will link-up with his new teammates at Ibrox ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Whilst the main focus from supporters may be on the players who could be arriving at Ibrox before the end of the window, Rangers have also been handed a big boost by keeping hold of their star players.

Rangers star set to stay at Ibrox

According to Italian journalist Fabio Marsiglia, Romania international attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi is set to remain a Rangers player beyond the end of the current transfer window.

His contract at Ibrox is due to expire in the summer and Serie A outfit Genoa were reportedly keen to snap him up 'immediately' to bolster their squad.

However, Margsiglia, speaking to Ibrox News, has revealed that the Italian team has moved on to another target. The reporter said: “I don’t think Hagi can arrive today because Genoa is closing with Milan for Hugo Cuenca, a 2005-born attacking midfielder or winger."

This suggests that the midfielder is going to remain a Rangers player until, at least, the end of the season and that should come as a massive boost for Philippe Clement and his team.

Why keeping Ianis Hagi is a massive boost

The manager, the players, and the supporters should be delighted that Genoa are not swooping in to sign the midfield star today because he is a crucial player for the Gers.

It was only yesterday, on Sunday, that Hagi provided a timely reminder of the quality that he can provide on the pitch for Rangers, scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Ross County.

The £21k-per-week star, who was once described as an "absolute dream" to work with by Steven Gerrard, has starred in the Scottish Premiership for the Light Blues this season.

Hagi was not initially included in the squad for the Europa League, which he can now be registered for ahead of the play-offs, and that allowed him to focus fully on thriving in domestic action.

24/25 Premiership Ianis Hagi Starts 12 Goals 3 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 2.1 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old magician has made a big impact at the top end of the pitch with eight direct goal contributions in 12 starts.

These statistics, and his aforementioned performance on Sunday, show that Hagi is an important player for Clement and that is why keeping hold of him beyond deadline day is a huge boost for the club and one that should be celebrated heading into the second half of the season.