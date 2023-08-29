Glasgow Rangers have been heavily linked with a summer move for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar, and a club insider has now shared what he’s been told on the chances of him moving to the Scottish Premiership.

How old is Harry Souttar?

Souttar is 24 years of age and only arrived at the King Power Stadium from Stoke City back in January where he’s made 12 appearances to date, but it’s fair to say that since the start of the new season, Enzo Maresca has pushed him out of the picture because he is yet to make a single appearance in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Australia international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another five years, but considering his serious lack of game time, there’s a chance he could want to complete an exit before the end of the window and join a club where he knows he’ll get regular minutes under his belt moving forward.

According to Football Scotland, Michael Beale has the centre-back on his wanted list, and the same outlet also claim that the titan could jump at the chance to put pen to paper in order to link up with his brother, John Souttar, who is already at Ibrox.

Are Rangers signing Harry Souttar?

Speaking to The Rangers Review, Four Lads Had A Dream’s Stevie Clifford, who has inside links to the club and is one of the most respected members of the fan media, revealed that he’s asked the relevant figures about the possibility of a late swoop for Souttar. As quoted by Rangers News, he said:

“What we have done is we’ve spoken to the club on Harry Souttar. Harry Souttar according to Rangers is 100% not coming to the club. That is not happening. It wasn’t elaborated on whether or not we are interested or we’ve tried and it’s just not happening.

"What the club say is 100%, that’s not happening. I can tell you what the club says with regards to the likes of Harry Souttar. There was a lot of noise last week that it was definitely happening.”

How tall is Harry Souttar?

Standing at a staggering 6 foot 5, Souttar is an absolute colossus in defence, and whilst a move to Rangers is looking highly unlikely if the above update is to be believed, he could have massively improved Beale’s ranks.

Read The Latest Rangers Transfer News HERE...

The Aberdeen native, who pockets £40k-per-week, was averaging 3.8 clearances and 3.2 aerial wins per top-flight game last season, via WhoScored, showing how much of a rock and physical presence he is at the heart of the backline, but it’s not just his own box that he is able to have a positive impact in.

The FullNinety client has posted 19 contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in 186 appearances since the start of his career so he can even create chances for his attacking teammates and be a threat himself when it comes to set pieces, so it could be worth the hierarchy considering a change of heart regarding a summer swoop for Souttar.