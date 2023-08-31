Glasgow Rangers target Harry Souttar is keen on a move before tomorrow night’s deadline, and a fresh report has revealed the chances of a deal getting completed.

What position does Harry Souttar play?

Souttar is naturally a centre-back who has been playing his football at the King Power Stadium since January having moved there from Stoke City, but with him falling out of favour following the arrival of Enzo Maresca, he’s yet to make a single appearance this season.

The Australia international’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2028, but this month, he’s been heavily linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership in a switch that would see him join forces with his brother John Souttar who is already at Ibrox.

Four Lads Had A Dream's Steven Clifford then claimed that his outlet had spoken to chiefs regarding a swoop for the 24-year-old, and revealed:

“What we have done is we’ve spoken to the club on Harry Souttar. Harry Souttar according to Rangers is 100% not coming to the club. That is not happening. It wasn’t elaborated on whether or not we are interested or we’ve tried and it’s just not happening.”

Are Rangers signing Harry Souttar?

According to Football Scotland however, Rangers are “keen to explore a loan deal” for Souttar and Leicester are “ready to move him on” as a result of being low down in their pecking order. The Light Blues and Michael Beale have a centre-back at the “top of the list” before the window closes, with the colossus being the “name on everyone’s lips”.

The Midlands defender is “keen on the switch”, and with both clubs “willing to do a deal”, this is a transfer that looks to be only a matter of time, though it’s stated that it could go “right down to the wire” on Friday.

Rangers' Summer Signings Fee Danilo (Feyenoord) €6.3m (£5.4m) Cyriel Dessers (Cremonese) €5m (£4.2m) Sam Lammers (Atalanta) €3.5m (£3m) Jose Cifuentes (LAFC) €1.4m (£1.2m) Dujon Sterling (Chelsea) Free Transfer Kieran Dowell (Norwich) Free Transfer Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Free Transfer Leon Balogun (QPR) Free Transfer Abdallah Sima (Brighton) Loan (all via Transfermarkt)

Is Harry Souttar any good?

Rangers have been given a huge boost by learning that Souttar wants to complete the move north of the border before the close of play on Friday evening, and Beale should capitalise on his target’s stance to get a deal over the line because he’d be a fantastic recruit.

Read The Latest Rangers Transfer News HERE...

The Aberdeen native ranks in the 96th percentile for aerial wins and was averaging 3.8 clearances per top-flight game last season, so he can be a real rock at the heart of a backline and poses a huge physical presence with his height, standing at a staggering 6 foot 5.

Leicester’s “monster”, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 19 contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in 186 appearances since the start of his career, so it would be a massive coup if the £40k-per-week earner were to put pen to paper.