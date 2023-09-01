Glasgow Rangers making a deadline day move for Leicester City’s Harry Souttar can’t be ruled out, and a transfer insider has shared why he’s keeping a close eye on the situation before the window closes tonight.

Who is Harry Souttar?

Although born in Aberdeen, Souttar represents Australia internationally, and despite making 12 appearances at the King Power Stadium since moving there from Stoke City back in January, it was more than likely his performances at the World Cup that brought him into the spotlight.

According to Football Scotland, Enzo Maresca’s side are open to sending the 24-year-old out on loan before tonight’s deadline, and with a new centre-back at the top of the priority list for Michael Beale, he’s been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox, which could see him link up with his brother John, as per the same outlet.

However, The Athletic reports that a deal for the Socceroos colossus could go right down to the wire, but with him yet to make a single appearance in any competition so far this season, surely he’d be in a hurry to secure regular game time in the Scottish Premiership whilst he has the chance.

Are Rangers signing Harry Souttar?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist and transfer expert Dean Jones delivered his verdict on Souttar potentially joining Rangers before the end of the window. He said:

"I like the way that Beale talks about stuff, and, lots of the time, he tries to be direct and clear in his answers. He doesn't shirk away from many.

"It feels like fringe players will be offloaded more than anything. But the Souttar interest has caught my attention the most recently because Beale did play this one down, but the links have persisted.

"I'm actually told this is not one we should be disregarding. So, I’d say that this is the one I've got my eyes on the most at the moment with Rangers. I don't think there will be loads of transfer activity, but Souttar could be an interesting one."

Harry Souttar's Strengths Harry Souttar's Weaknesses Aerial duels Passing Clears ball from defence Discipline Plays ball off the ground (Information via WhoScored)

How good is Harry Souttar?

Standing at 6 foot 5, Souttar brings a fantastic physical presence to a backline, and there’s no doubt that if he was to put pen to paper ahead of the deadline, he would only excel even further under the guidance of Beale at Rangers.

Read The Latest Rangers Transfer News HERE...

The FullNinety client averaged 3.8 clearances and 3.2 aerial wins per top-flight game last season, via WhoScored, highlighting how much he loves to get stuck in alongside his ability to clear the danger both on and off the ground.

However, Leicester’s £40k-per-week earner can even have a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having racked up 19 contributions (ten assists and nine goals) since the start of his career, so for a player this well-rounded, he really is a no-brainer to pursue.