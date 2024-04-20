Glasgow Rangers’ defence has been a concern over the previous few games, conceding three goals against both Celtic and Ross County before registering a clean sheet in the tie against Dundee.

The only one to really get pass marks is John Souttar, who has been impressive since becoming a regular member of the starting XI.

John Souttar’s statistics this season

The defender joined on a free transfer once his contract at Hearts expired in 2022. Despite enduring a tough debut campaign which saw an ankle injury derail his progress, Souttar has responded magnificently this term.

The Scot ranks fourth among his teammates for accurate passes per game (59.3) in the Premiership, while ranking third for accurate long balls per game (4.3), second for interceptions per game (one) and for clearances per game (3.5), showing how vital a player he has become under Philippe Clement.

John Souttar's stats this term for Rangers Metric Europa League Premiership Accurate passes per game 53.8 59.3 Total duels won per game 5.8 5.9 Touches per game 77.8 77.2 Tackles per game 0.8 0.8 Interceptions per game 2 1 Via Sofascore

His main strength is his physicality, which ensures he often comes out as the winner during his one-on-one battles. Indeed, Souttar wins 5.9 total duels per game in the top flight – a success rate of 72% - which means he is a nuisance to opposition attackers.

At 27 years old, he is just coming into his prime, holding a current market value of €2.50m (£2.1m), and this could see the Light Blues make a solid profit on the player who cost them nothing less than two years ago.

There is another recent acquisition in the squad who also arrived on a free transfer but is currently worth more than Souttar – Dujon Sterling.

Dujon Sterling’s market value at Rangers

Michael Beale worked with Sterling during his spell coaching at Chelsea and convinced him to pen a deal at the Ibrox side last summer.

The move didn’t cost Rangers a single penny, which again, like Souttar, could prove to be a wonderful piece of business.

The Englishman has played in six positions for the Gers this term, demonstrating his versatile nature, while impressing anywhere he is chosen to play.

Hailed by journalist Jonny McFarlane as being “powerful and athletic”, Sterling’s spell at the club has been excellent thus far, featuring 30 times across all competitions, even scoring his first-ever senior goal against Benfica in the Europa League.

That was a match in which Sterling was deployed as a right-winger but performed admirably in the 2-2 draw.

These recent performances have seen his market value increase to €3m (£2.5m) and if he continues to showcase maturity well beyond his 24 years, then there is no doubt that this figure will only continue to rise as time goes on.

Despite recent poor performances, Clement does still have a few solid players who are giving their all regardless of being let down by others, mainly a few senior members of this current team.

If the Belgian can continue to develop both Souttar and Sterling next season, he may well find himself with two prized assets who could make the Light Blues a fortune in the next 12 months.