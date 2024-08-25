Rangers are thought to have made an approach to sign a towering 6ft 3in defender this summer, according to a transfer update from reliable reporter Mark Hendry.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers produced a scintillating performance on Saturday afternoon, romping to a 6-0 win at home to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Philippe Clement's side have made a relatively slow start to the season, including drawing 0-0 at Hearts on the opening weekend, but they look to have found another gear.

This has been a summer full of new signings, including Jefte, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, but that's not to say that at least one more new face won't arrive between now and the end of the summer transfer window next week, giving Rangers the best possible chance of pipping Celtic to title glory.

Young Norwich City striker Abu Kamara has been linked with a move to Ibrox before deadline day closes, with personal terms involving the 21-year-old not expected to be an issue at all.

In terms of outgoings, centre-back Ben Davies is thought to be closing in on a loan move away from Rangers, heading to Birmingham City, and it means the search could be on for a replacement. A new transfer claim certainly suggests that that is the case.

According to Football Scotland's Hendry, Rangers made contact with Troyes over the signing of centre-back Jackson Porozo, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side Kasimpasa.

The situation isn't an ongoing one, however, with the demands "not suitable" for the Gers, meaning they are now "set to pursue other players" instead of the 6ft 3in defender, with Porozo joining Leganes instead.

It is essential that Rangers bring in another centre-back with Davies moving on, even if the Englishman wasn't necessarily a vital player for Clement. Squad depth is so important in terms of the Gers' Scottish Premiership title tilt, with injuries and fatigue always likely to be an issue, so it would be risky not to replace the outgoing former Liverpool centre-back.

Porozo could have been a strong option for Rangers, considering he has won eight caps for Ecuador, as well as making 22 appearances in Ligue 1, showing that he can perform in one of Europe's big five leagues.

That chance has been and gone, however, which is a shame, especially as the Ecuadorian is still only 24 years of age, therefore representing a long-term capture rather than a panic buy to come and make up for the loss of Davies this summer.

Now, it is a case of Rangers looking at alternative options in the next few days, with Almeria ace Kaiky mentioned as a possible target in the same report by Hendry. Still only 20, the Brazilian made eight appearances in La Liga last season, and one offer has already been rejected, suggesting he could be a primary target for the Gers.