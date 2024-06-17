Glasgow Rangers have started their preparation for next season already, signing two players in Jefte and Oscar Cortes, with more to come in the coming weeks.

Indeed, a fresh update has emerged on Philippe Clement’s transfer plans as it appears he is closing in on a new striker…

Rangers close in on move for new striker

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues have struck a €2m (£1.7m) deal in order to complete the signing of Moroccan sensation, Hamza Igamane, who plays for AS Far in his homeland.

The report suggests that the player is now waiting to undergo a medical in order for the deal to truly be finalised.

He isn’t the only centre-forward that Clement is looking to bring to Ibrox this summer either. Albion Rrahmani has been linked with a £6m move from FC Rapid Bucharest, and it is evident that the Belgian is determined to bolster his attacking options.

Kemar Roofe departed at the end of his contract last month, while Fabio Silva and Abdallah Sima both returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells, leaving Clement short of options up front.

He still has Cyriel Dessers and Danilo to call upon ahead of next season, but could a few more arrivals in his position spell bad news for the Nigerian centre-forward after a mixed debut campaign in Glasgow?

Dessers' debut season in numbers

Arriving in a new country and scoring 22 goals across all competitions in your debut season for a club would usually be considered a success.

This is what Dessers achieved last term, chipping in with nine assists in 54 matches for the Light Blues, which works out as a goal contribution every 1.74 matches, which is an impressive statistic.

Cyriel Dessers' stats for Rangers last season Metric Premiership Europa League Goal 16 1 Assists 4 1 Shots on target per game 1.4 0.1 Conversion rate 16% 33% Key passes per game 1.4 1 Big chances created 8 0 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 0.4 Via Sofascore

Despite this, however, Dessers often missed way more chances than he scored, sometimes taking three or four efforts before finally finding the back of the net during games.

In the Premiership alone, the 29-year-old may have scored 16 goals in 35 matches, yet he conspired to miss a staggering 27 big chances during those matches. Even if the striker had converted half of those, he would have scored nearly 30 goals for a league campaign.

Dessers also managed just 1.4 shots on target per game along with succeeding with just 0.4 dribble attempts each match, often looking isolated as the lone centre-forward.

In October, he was criticised by the supporters after going on a scoring drought, yet he appeared relaxed and ready to hit the goal trail, saying: “At a certain moment, it got under my skin and it affects your confidence a little bit,” he said.

“But luckily, I’ve been through this before in my career and I know my qualities, I know what I can do and I know I will show them this season.”

There was certainly no faulting his effort, as he gave 100% every time he stepped out onto the pitch, but if Clement truly wishes to give Celtic a proper title challenge next season, he must sign strikers who won't miss over 25 big chances during a league campaign.

Igamane might be an unknown quantity on these shores, but he could be exactly the type of player Rangers need to cause some chaos up top.

Hamza Igamane’s season in numbers

The youngster featured 23 times for his club during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring seven goals and grabbing six assists, showcasing his talents both in front of goal and for setting up chances for his teammates.

While his 12% shot conversion rate may be a tad worrying for the supporters, it is clear this is a player who could only get better by playing alongside better players, therefore a move to Ibrox would be beneficial for his development.

Igamane averaged 2.9 total shots per game in the league for AS FAR last term, succeeding with 1.9 dribbles per game – a success rate of 64% - and winning an impressive 6.7 total duels per game, suggesting that he was strong in one-on-one battles, both on the ground and in the air.

He was also a nightmare for defenders, being fouled 1.1 on average per game, which is again evidence of the threat he poses in the final third, and he could end up being a wildcard option for Clement.

The Belgian is clearly adopting a different model in this summer's transfer window, going for a more youthful approach as he looks to build a side which will develop over time, hopefully yielding massive profits in the future.

Igamane certainly fits the bill and his rise recently has not gone unnoticed, especially by CIES Football Observatory. They have ranked the top U23 centre-forwards as per their performance score over the last year and Igamane is currently ranked seventh.

While this may not seem too exciting, it is interesting to see the company he keeps, as players such as Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Jackson, Gonçalo Ramos and Kenan Yildiz, who have all burst onto the scene and secured bumper moves in the last few years, are above the Moroccan striker on the list.

Hailed as "one to watch" by scout Beth Limb earlier this year, Igamane could be a player for the future, no doubt about it.

For £1.7m, it looks as though signing the 21-year-old could turn into an extremely wise investment by Clement and his backroom staff, especially considering how much potential he has to grow in the coming years.

Far too often in the past have the club gone for the safe option in the transfer window, spending big wages on players who are coming for one final payday in Glasgow.

It is time a new strategy was used, and the 50-year-old tactician appears to be doing that this summer. Nothing will be found out until the season starts properly, after the club have secured all their signings.

While it may be a gamble going for unheralded names, Clement may come across a few golden nuggets in his search, which could see him boost their finances.

If the likes of Igamane and Rrahmani arrive in Scotland, could this spell the end for Dessers? Considering he is 29, a decent offer for the Nigerian international must surely be considered, as Clement could use the funds towards making more signings.