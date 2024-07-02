Glasgow Rangers look set for a big summer of change during the transfer window as there have already been a number of alterations to the playing squad.

Head of recruitment Nils Koppen has been hard at work to make key additions to Philippe Clement's group at Ibrox and has already landed a number of deals.

Connor Barron, Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, and Liam Kelly have all been brought in to bolster the manager's options across the park, with Hamza Igamane and Yusuf Kabadayi also linked with moves to the club.

The Light Blues have already allowed a number of first-team players to move on from Glasgow, such as Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, and Ryan Jack as they all departed upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of May.

Further senior professionals could be on their way out as Birmingham have been linked with an interest in Connor Goldson and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on Scott Wright.

Another player who could be ditched by the Scottish giants before the summer transfer window slams shut is attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence.

European interest in Rangers attacker

It was recently reported by Turkish outlet Kartal Haber, via the Daily Record, that Besiktas are preparing an offer to sign the Wales international to bolster their squad.

They are currently managed by former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who signed Lawrence for the Light Blues, and he wants to reunite with the experienced playmaker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the outlet did not reveal how much the Super Lig side are willing to offer the Scottish Premiership side to sign the former Derby County wizard.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Rangers will demand a fee of around £5m to sell the player they signed from the Rams on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Besiktas, or any other potentially interested side, are willing or able to splash out a fee of £5m for the 30-year-old midfielder.

If the Gers are able to cash in on him, for £5m or a lower figure, then they may not even have to go into the market to replace him as Clement may already have a dream replacement in the building in the form of Ianis Hagi.

The Romania international is set to return to the club after the 2024 European Championship following his loan spell at Alaves during the 2023/24 campaign.

Why Rangers should cash in on Tom Lawrence

If a multi-million-pound offer lands on their desk this summer, Rangers should cash in on Lawrence as they may not have another chance to do so.

His current contract expires next summer and that means that he would be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign teams from January onwards, preventing the Gers from being able to sell him in January.

He also turns 31 in January and is heading into the latter stages of his career, which makes it seem unlikely that his performances will improve enough to make his value rise higher than it is now.

The 30-year-old gem's unavailability may also be taken into consideration as he was absent from the matchday squad on 26 occasions during the 2023/24 campaign, and missed 49 games for club and country the previous term.

All of these factors put together suggest that now could be the perfect time for Clement and Koppen to move him on and consider other options to take on his role.

23/24 Premiership Tom Lawrence Appearances 23 Starts 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Big chances created 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Lawrence's performances on the pitch could also come into play as he was not an integral member of the squad last term.

He only contributed directly to five goals in 23 appearances as an attacking midfielder in the Scottish Premiership, which does not suggest that they would need much to replace his impact in the final third.

Why Ianis Hagi could replace him

Clement could bring Hagi back into the first-team squad after his spell out on loan, having been sent away by Michael Beale, and use the forgotten wizard as his replacement for Lawrence.

The Romanian playmaker, who ex-boss Steven Gerrard dubbed an "absolute dream" to work with, was sent out on loan to Alaves to continue his recovery from a nasty knee injury.

After suffering the blow in January 2022, the 25-year-old ace missed a staggering 69 games for Rangers across 371 days on the sidelines, which meant that it has taken him time to rediscover his form.

Despite that long-term absence, injuries are not a big concern for him moving forward as he only missed three matchday squads for club and country during the entire 2023/24 campaign.

Hagi only produced two goals and two assists in all competitions for Alaves but Clement could look to unlock the Hagi of old, who previously proved his quality in the Premiership.

Ianis Hagi pre-injury Premiership 2020/21 2021/22 Starts 23 15 Goals 7 2 Assists 11 0 Big chances created 6 2 Key passes per game 1.0 1.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the impressive whiz racked up 20 direct goal contributions in 38 league starts for Rangers in the 18 months before his knee injury.

Hagi, who has one assist in three Euros games this summer, is a creative midfielder who can also chip in with goals when he is at his best, and offers dynamism with his ability to pass and shoot with either foot.

He can play in the number ten role, as a direct replacement for Lawrence, but his ability to play on either flank means that the Romanian maestro can also be utilised in other roles by Clement.

Therefore, the 25-year-old, who still has plenty of years left to get back to his best and develop further, must be given another chance by the Light Blues and brought in to replace the Welshman, after being forgotten about for the past season.

That could then save the club millions, instead of splashing the cash on another midfielder, and free up funds to be used in other areas of the squad.