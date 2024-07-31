Rangers have "genuine interest" in signing a "phenomenal" player this summer, with a move potentially being completed in "days", according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers transfer news

Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker has been linked with a move to the Gers plenty of times recently, and it is a rumour that is refusing to go away. The 23-year-old was a standout attacking player in the Championship last season, registering 27 goal contributions (19 goals and eight assists) in 45 appearances.

Speaking on theTransfer Show, Simon Halloran has said: "We’re continuing to be linked with Morgan Whittaker. As far as we’re aware, this is legit, that we’re wanting him. We wouldn’t be pursuing if we didn’t believe a deal could be done."

Elsewhere, Rangers continue to be linked with a summer move for experienced Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, although a transfer still appears to be some way from being completed. The 30-year-old could arrive on a loan-to-buy deal, with a permanent £3.3m switch then possibly on the cards this time next year.

Goncalo Borges is also being spoken of as a target for the Gers, with the Porto man an exciting young winger who would give Philippe Clement extra wide depth, following the summer exit of Kemar Roofe, among others. While the attacker remains an eye-catching young footballer who should still improve, it is worth noting that he hasn't yet scored in 50 appearances for his current club.

Rangers could sign "phenomenal" ace within "days"

According to Romano in an update for Caught Offside [via Rangers News], Rangers' interest in Hannibal Mejbri is "genuine", with the Manchester United youngster potentially leaving his current club in a matter of "days":

"Yeah I think there will be some more exits. For example Hannibal Mejbri will be out, I think, in the next days. They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers."

Hannibal could be just what Clement is looking for in the middle of the park, and if he could snap up both the United man and Jordan, it would give Rangers a lovely blend of fearless youth and vast experience in the middle of the park.

The Tunisian is an energetic midfielder who likes getting stuck in, and while that may be to his detriment at times - he received 10 yellow cards on loan at Birmingham City during a loan spell in 2022/23 - he has been lauded by former manager John Eustace: "The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

The £15,000-a-week Hannibal could be an instant favourite at Ibrox, and could relish the physical side of a battle with Celtic in the Old Firm derby, for example, but it is also worth stressing that he is a strong technical footballer, hence him being at United in the first place.

He bagged five assists in his aforementioned stint at Birmingham, and is also now a 27-time capped Tunisia international, which is no mean feat at the age of just 21.