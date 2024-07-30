Glasgow Rangers have less than a week to prepare for their first game of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign as their new season starts on Saturday.

The Light Blues have failed to win any of the last three league titles and will be hoping to reverse their fortunes this time around, with Philippe Clement in charge for his first full year at Ibrox.

He has attempted to shape the squad throughout the summer transfer window already, with the help of head of recruitment Nils Koppen, as players have moved in and out of the club.

Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, and Borna Barisic were all allowed to depart as free agents at the end of May, when their respective contracts expired.

Meanwhile, Jefte, Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, Mohammed Diomande, Vaclav Cerny, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, and Liam Kelly have all been brought in to bolster the squad.

The Gers may not be done there, though, as they are reportedly looking to add another winger to the group before the window slams shut at the end of next month.

Rangers have interest in English marksman

According to the Heart & Hand podcast, Rangers are interested in a swoop to sign Plymouth Argyle marksman Morgan Whittaker this summer.

On their Transfer Show edition of the podcast on Monday, host Simon Halloran commented on speculation linking the attacker with a move to Ibrox and added that the club have a "legit" interest in him.

Halloran claimed that the Scottish giants would not be eyeing up a potential move for the former Swansea City man if they did not believe that a deal was possible for him, which could give some encouragement to any supporters who are hoping the Gers can land the gem.

Earlier this month, Football Insider claimed that Rangers were preparing a new swoop to sign the young winger ahead of the start of the season, whilst noting that they had an offer turned down by the Swans in January 2023.

The report added, though, that Plymouth, now managed by Wayne Rooney, value Whittaker at a staggering price of £15m, as his contract does not run out until 2027.

It also revealed that a number of teams, domestically and abroad, are interested in the 23-year-old star, which means that the Light Blues are facing plenty of competition for his services.

If the Premiership side can win the race for his signature, though, then they could land a huge upgrade on current right-sided winger Ross McCausland.

Ross McCausland's breakthrough season for Rangers

The Northern Ireland international emerged as a first-team regular for the first time in his career at Ibrox last term as Clement placed his faith in the young winger.

He racked up 39 senior appearances in all competitions throughout the 2023/24 campaign for the Scottish giants but did not do enough to guarantee himself a place in the starting XI next term.

Whilst it was a big step for him to play regularly in the first-team after being part of the B team previously, McCausland still has a long way to go before he can be considered a crucial member of the side.

23/24 Premiership Ross McCausland Appearances 29 Starts 15 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 3 Duel success rate 44% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 21-year-old flanker was given plenty of opportunities to nail down his place in the side by Clement last season.

He made 29 appearances and started 15 matches and this means that the forward had more than enough time on the pitch to gain valuable experience and showcase his qualities.

Unfortunately, McCausland did not produce quality in the final third on a consistent basis, with just seven goal contributions in 29 games, and that is why there is room for Rangers to land an upgrade on him in the current summer transfer window.

That does not mean that the Light Blues should give up on the academy graduate and cash in on him, though, as he could still develop into a top player in the future.

Instead, the Gers could sign Whittaker as an instant upgrade and then use McCausland as a squad player or send him out on loan to go and improve his game by playing week-in-week-out elsewhere.

Why Morgan Whittaker would be an upgrade

Firstly, the left-footed star typically operates on the right side of the attacker, just like the current Rangers man, and this means that he could slot in to the Gers side in that role.

Second, the 23-year-old ace is coming off the back of an exceptional season in the English second tier for Plymouth, as he showcased his ability to score and assist goals at an impressive rate.

Whittaker racked up an eye-catching tally of 19 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances in the Championship, which earned him a place in the Team of the Season in the division.

23/24 Championship Morgan Whittaker Ross McCausland Appearances 46 29 Goals 19 3 Assists 8 4 Big chances created 10 3 Key passes per game 1.4 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the English whiz significantly outperformed McCausland at the top end of the pitch, as he carries a far greater threat as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

These statistics suggest that Whittaker would win more points for the Scottish giants by contributing with more goals and assists to secure vital draws and wins for Rangers next season.

The left-footed ace, who was described as "mature" by journalist Josh Bunting, was an exceptional finisher last season with a return of 19 goals from just 10.97 xG, with just two 'big chances' missed.

This shows that the young sensation does not waste many high-quality opportunities to find the back of the net and could be a clinical forward for the Gers to call upon in the final third.

It is now down to Clement and Koppen to work their hardest to get a deal over the line for the talented flanker before the end of the window, to land a huge upgrade on McCausland for next season.